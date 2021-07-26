Cavco Industries Announces Planned Acquisition of Manufactured and Modular Home Builder the Commodore Corporation

PHOENIX, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) (“Cavco” or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a binding offer to acquire the business and certain assets and liabilities of The Commodore Corporation (“Commodore”), including its six manufacturing facilities and two wholly owned retail locations. Commodore is the largest independent builder of manufactured and modular housing in the United States, operating under a variety of brand names such as Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania, Commodore Homes of Indiana, Colony Homes, MidCountry Homes, Pennwest Homes and R-Anell Homes. Commodore has over 1,200 employees and operates across the Northeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, with wholly owned retail stores in Indiana and New York. In addition to manufacturing, Commodore also participates in commercial lending operations with its dealers that Cavco will also acquire and continue the existing programs. For the last 12 months ended March 31, 2021, Commodore generated net sales of approximately $258 million and sold over 6,600 modules, equating to over 3,700 homes.

The purchase price totals $153 million, before certain adjustments that will be determined upon close of the transaction. The estimated cash outlay is $140 million after adjustments and including transaction fees. Cavco expects to fund the acquisition entirely with cash on hand.

Bill Boor, Cavco President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “During the acquisition process, we have developed a tremendous respect for what has been accomplished at Commodore under Barry Shein’s leadership. Their reputation for quality, design, customer relationships, and integrity is very consistent with Cavco’s philosophy and approach to doing business. We are extremely excited to work with the Commodore leadership and employees as we leverage best practices and technologies across the combined manufacturing network. Commodore’s market presence is a strategic extension of our current footprint, providing a platform for additional growth in the Northeast.”

Barry Shein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Commodore, commented, “What was most important to me and the other members of Commodore’s leadership was to find the best fit for our company and employees, and we’ve found that in Cavco. Based on their vision for the industry and business philosophy, I have complete confidence that this is the right move for our dedicated associates, our valued suppliers, and our long-time customers. I offer my full support to ensure a smooth transition and a successful future for Commodore and its employees as part of the Cavco family.”