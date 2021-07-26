checkAd

TDG Gold Corp. Commences Drilling at the Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia

Autor: Accesswire
26.07.2021, 13:00  |  40   |   |   

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the commencement of its "Phase 1" diamond drilling program at the Shasta Project, which comprises 29 drill holes totalling 3,855 …

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the commencement of its "Phase 1" diamond drilling program at the Shasta Project, which comprises 29 drill holes totalling 3,855 metres ("m").

In TDG's news release of March 03, 2021, TDG published an exploration target range for Shasta of 0.90 - 1.47 million ounces of gold-equivalent ("AuEq") based on recompilation of historical drilling information contained in 18.717 million tonnes ("Mt") at 1.5 grams per tonne ("g/t") using a 0.3 g/t cut off grade ("cog") to 1.47 Moz AuEq contained in 50.7 Mt at 0.9 g/t using a 0.1 g/t cog. The exploration target presented is conceptual in nature and supported only by historical geological data, since the Shasta Project requires further drilling and surface sampling. It is not a NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. There is no certainty that the future resource estimates for the project will achieve the exploration target resource reported in the March 03, 2021 news release.

The purpose of the proposed drilling is threefold: (1) to confirm the validity of historical drill assays; (2) to drill test known extensions to the existing mineralization around the historical mine workings; and, (3) to drill test for continuity of mineralization between historically identified zones.

Phase 2 drilling will depend on the results from the initial program, and a proposed third phase will target satellite zones around the Creek-Shasta and JM Zones. Phases 2 and 3 total 6,000 m of diamond drilling.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1 showing the Permitted Mine Area and proposed drill hole locations for Phase 1 (green) of the Shasta 2021 drill program.

EXPLORATION ACTIVITY UPDATE
The technical team led by VP Exploration Andy Randell mobilized to the project site on June 23, 2021. Initial exploration work involved collecting data and samples to augment the planned drilling at Shasta and to start collecting baseline data for other priority targets, including the past-producing Baker Mine and the Mets mining lease.

SHASTA
At Shasta, the JM and Creek Pits were mapped, and channel sampled around their periphery to create a set of modern observations to augment historical data. A total of 131 channel samples were collected from both pits and have been submitted to SGS Labs for assaying. Results are pending and expected around mid-August.

Seite 1 von 4
TDG Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TDG Gold Corp. Commences Drilling at the Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the commencement of its "Phase 1" diamond drilling program at the Shasta Project, which comprises 29 drill holes totalling 3,855 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hannover House Expands Production and Financing Opportunities in Oklahoma as Natural Extension to ...
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Appointment of Business Advisor & Board Observer
Alliance of SUIC Midas and Suntech Unveil A New Marketing Plan To Create Added Value. Suntech ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Avidian Gold Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders
TDG Gold Corp. Commences Drilling at the Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium to Market
Graphite One Announces Investor Relations Agreement and Loan Maturity Extension
MorphoSys AG to Update Financial Guidance for 2021 and Reduce Financial Liabilities
Erin Ventures Receives Shareholder Consent to Proceed with Strategic Partnership on its Boron ...
Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
AmmPower Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Zhenyu Zhang, Ph.D as Chief ...
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen
08.07.21TDG Gold Corp. Reports New NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate Confirming Historical Resources at Nueva Esperanza Project, Maricunga Belt, Chile
Accesswire | Analysen
05.07.21TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with Indigenous Peoples
Accesswire | Analysen
29.06.21TDG Gold Corp. Signs LOI to Acquire Advanced Exploration & Development “Nueva Esperanza” Silver-Gold Project in the Maricunga Belt, Chile - Includes Historical M&I Resource of 68.6 Million Ounces Silver and 400,000 Ounces Gold
Accesswire | Analysen