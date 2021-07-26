TDG Gold Corp. Commences Drilling at the Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the commencement of its "Phase 1" diamond drilling program at the Shasta Project, which comprises 29 drill holes totalling 3,855 …

In TDG's news release of March 03, 2021, TDG published an exploration target range for Shasta of 0.90 - 1.47 million ounces of gold-equivalent ("AuEq") based on recompilation of historical drilling information contained in 18.717 million tonnes ("Mt") at 1.5 grams per tonne ("g/t") using a 0.3 g/t cut off grade ("cog") to 1.47 Moz AuEq contained in 50.7 Mt at 0.9 g/t using a 0.1 g/t cog. The exploration target presented is conceptual in nature and supported only by historical geological data, since the Shasta Project requires further drilling and surface sampling. It is not a NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. There is no certainty that the future resource estimates for the project will achieve the exploration target resource reported in the March 03, 2021 news release.

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the commencement of its "Phase 1" diamond drilling program at the Shasta Project, which comprises 29 drill holes totalling 3,855 metres ("m").

The purpose of the proposed drilling is threefold: (1) to confirm the validity of historical drill assays; (2) to drill test known extensions to the existing mineralization around the historical mine workings; and, (3) to drill test for continuity of mineralization between historically identified zones.

Phase 2 drilling will depend on the results from the initial program, and a proposed third phase will target satellite zones around the Creek-Shasta and JM Zones. Phases 2 and 3 total 6,000 m of diamond drilling.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1 showing the Permitted Mine Area and proposed drill hole locations for Phase 1 (green) of the Shasta 2021 drill program.

EXPLORATION ACTIVITY UPDATE

The technical team led by VP Exploration Andy Randell mobilized to the project site on June 23, 2021. Initial exploration work involved collecting data and samples to augment the planned drilling at Shasta and to start collecting baseline data for other priority targets, including the past-producing Baker Mine and the Mets mining lease.

SHASTA

At Shasta, the JM and Creek Pits were mapped, and channel sampled around their periphery to create a set of modern observations to augment historical data. A total of 131 channel samples were collected from both pits and have been submitted to SGS Labs for assaying. Results are pending and expected around mid-August.