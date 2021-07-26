checkAd

Avidian Gold Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) announces that t will hold a special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on September 7th, 2021. The purpose of the meeting is to …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) announces that t will hold a special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on September 7th, 2021. The purpose of the meeting is to seek shareholder approval: (i) authorizing a reduction of stated capital of the Company's common shares, and (ii) authorizing the directors the Company to consolidate the share capital of the Company. The Company has set the record date for the Meeting on August 3rd, 2021.

Reduction of Stated Capital (For Purposes of Dividending High Tide Shares)
At the Meeting, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") expects to present a special resolution to shareholders for their consideration and approval to authorize a reduction of the stated capital of the Company's common shares (the "Stated Capital Reduction"). The Company believes that the Stated Capital Reduction is in the best interests of the Company's shareholders by providing more flexibility in managing the Company's capital structure. Further details regarding the Stated Capital Reduction will be contained the management information circular which be available to the Company's shareholders in advance of the Meeting.

The Company's majority owned subsidiary, High Tide Resources Corp ("High Tide") is presently exploring its options in relation to undergoing a going public event whereby High Tide will become a reporting issuer and list its common shares on a recognized Canadian stock exchange. The purpose of the Stated Capital Reduction is that in the event that High Tide does list its common shares on a recognized Canadian stock exchange, the Company proposes to distribute a tax-free dividend (the "Dividend") to the Company's shareholders of High Tide common shares totalling approximately 30% (9,360,852 shares) of the total number of High Tide common shares (31,202,842) the Company holds (the "High Tide Shares"). The Company intends to issue the Dividend of the High Tide Shares to shareholders on a pro rata basis. The Company cannot guarantee the tax-free status of the Dividend. The Company's shareholders should review the management information circular that pertains to the Meeting for more information regarding the tax-free status of the Dividend.

21.07.21Avidian Appoints John Schaff as Vice President of Exploration
Accesswire | Analysen
19.07.21Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in Alaska
Accesswire | Analysen