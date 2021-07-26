checkAd

Graphite One Announces Investor Relations Agreement and Loan Maturity Extension

Autor: Accesswire
26.07.2021   

Kin Communications Re-engaged as Investor Relation Advisor and Taiga Loan Repayment Date Extended

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has continued its engagement with Kin Communications, Inc. ("Kin") under a new investor relations agreement (the "Agreement"). Under the Agreement, Kin will continue to assist with the investor relations activities of the Company, including coordinating and disseminating new information to the public and to the Company's shareholders, initiate and maintain contact with brokers, investors, prospective investors, brokerage houses, analysts and newsletter writers and keep the Company informed of inquiries or requests made by the general public or regulatory authorities.

Kin will receive compensation of CA$10,000 per month. This Agreement is effective March 1, 2021 and will remain in effect until terminated by either the Company or Kin by providing the other with thirty (30) days written notice to terminate or immediately upon default or breach of this Agreement by Kin.

Taiga Loan Extension Notice
The Company is also pleased to announce that pursuant to the Unsecured Loan Agreement dated effective September 6, 2019 whereby the Company borrowed US$4,800,000 from Taiga Mining Company, Inc. ("Taiga") (see press release: September 9, 2019 : "Graphite One Signs US$4.8 million Loan Agreement"), the Company has provided notice on July 23, 2021 to Taiga that the Company will exercise its option to extend the loan repayment from September 6, 2021 to September 6, 2022. Interest will continue to be accrued throughout the extended term of the loan. Taiga has accepted and agreed to the extension.

About Graphite One Inc.
GRAPHITE ONE INC. (GPH: TSX-V; GPHOF: OTCQB) (the "Company") is a developing advanced graphite materials company. Planning continues on its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), whereby it could become an American producer of high grade Coated Spherical Graphite ("CSG") integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture high grade CSG primarily for the lithium-ion electric vehicle battery market and energy storage systems as well as other value-added products. As set forth in its Preliminary Economic Assessment, graphite mineralization, mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, would be processed into concentrate at a plant to be located on the Graphite Creek Property situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska. CSG and other value-added graphite products would be manufactured from the concentrate at the Company's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facility whose location is being investigated. The Company is progressing the Project's Pre-Feasibility Study and intends to make a production decision once a Feasibility Study is completed.

