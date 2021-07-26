GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA donates EUR 100,000 to assist flood victims in Germany and China



Düsseldorf (Germany), July 26, 2021 - In the wake of the recent devastating floods, GEA is assisting those in need by donating a total of EUR 100,000. Since the company is active around the world, the Group is not limiting its contribution to relief efforts in Germany's disaster-stricken areas alone. GEA is also keeping a close eye on the dramatic situation in China, where the company has long operated from a number of locations and employs a total of around 1,300 people.

"The extreme weather events in Germany and China are a stark reminder that climate change is the world's most pressing challenge. Every business has a responsibility to consistently pursue their efforts to protect our planet," says Stefan Klebert, CEO of GEA Group AG. "Our thoughts go out to all those who, through no fault of their own, have suffered such hardship, as well as to the many tireless relief workers. As a Group, we will provide quick and effective aid."

The Executive Board of GEA has pledged to donate a total of EUR 80,000 to various, selected projects in Germany. GEA will actively involve its employees and social partners in determining where the funds will be of the greatest benefit. Cooperating closely with employee representatives familiar with the plight of those staff members personally affected will allow GEA to identify potential projects for support. A committee comprising employee and Group representatives will then jointly decide which projects GEA is to support. As for China, GEA will donate EUR 20,000.



