DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA donates EUR 100,000 to assist flood victims in Germany and China

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA donates EUR 100,000 to assist flood victims in Germany and China

26.07.2021 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA donates EUR 100,000 to assist flood victims in Germany and China

Düsseldorf (Germany), July 26, 2021 - In the wake of the recent devastating floods, GEA is assisting those in need by donating a total of EUR 100,000. Since the company is active around the world, the Group is not limiting its contribution to relief efforts in Germany's disaster-stricken areas alone. GEA is also keeping a close eye on the dramatic situation in China, where the company has long operated from a number of locations and employs a total of around 1,300 people.

"The extreme weather events in Germany and China are a stark reminder that climate change is the world's most pressing challenge. Every business has a responsibility to consistently pursue their efforts to protect our planet," says Stefan Klebert, CEO of GEA Group AG. "Our thoughts go out to all those who, through no fault of their own, have suffered such hardship, as well as to the many tireless relief workers. As a Group, we will provide quick and effective aid."

The Executive Board of GEA has pledged to donate a total of EUR 80,000 to various, selected projects in Germany. GEA will actively involve its employees and social partners in determining where the funds will be of the greatest benefit. Cooperating closely with employee representatives familiar with the plight of those staff members personally affected will allow GEA to identify potential projects for support. A committee comprising employee and Group representatives will then jointly decide which projects GEA is to support. As for China, GEA will donate EUR 20,000.


Media Relations:
Marc Pönitz
Peter-Müller-Strasse 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany
Phone +49 (0)211 9136-1500
marc.poenitz@gea.com

About GEA
GEA is one of the world's largest systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. The international industrial technology group specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated revenue of more than EUR 4.6 billion in fiscal year 2020. A major focus is on continuously enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of customers' production processes. GEA plants, processes and components help achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions, plastic use and food waste in production worldwide. In this way, GEA makes a decisive contribution toward a sustainable future, fully in line with its corporate philosophy of "engineering for a better world."

