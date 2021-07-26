checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier strengthens with Swiss eCommerce agency and software house MySign AG

ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier strengthens with Swiss eCommerce agency and software house MySign AG

Munich, July 26, 2021 - Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63), Munich, today reached agreement with the founders and shareholders of MySign AG, based in Olten, Switzerland, on the acquisition of 80 percent of the shares in MySign AG and signed a corresponding purchase agreement. The investment will be made by Allgeier IT Solutions GmbH, Bremen. The three founders of MySign will retain a 20 percent stake in MySign AG as entrepreneurs. The purchase price amounts to a single-digit million amount due at closing as well as a performance-based earn-out. The closing of the transaction is expected in the next three to four weeks.

The core business of MySign AG is the digitalization of business models with a focus on eCommerce. MySign has developed a modern proprietary online store solution based on modular microservices and customizes it to meet the complex needs of its customers. Together with MySign, Allgeier offers its customers a modern and more comprehensive technology in the area of eCommerce.

Allgeier is one of the largest full-service providers for software solutions and IT services with its own software products in the German-speaking region. Based on a broad base of more than 2,000 customers from the public sector, corporations, and market and industry leaders, as well as more than 3,000 employees, Allgeier continues its focused growth strategy with the buy-and-build approach that has been successful for many years.

Contact:

Allgeier SE
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Dr. Christopher Große
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-mail: ir@allgeier.com
Web: www.allgeier.com

Allgeier SE is one of the leading technology companies for digital transformation: The fast-growing group with headquarters in Munich guides its clients through the challenges of digital transformation to ensure their future success. Allgeier has a broad and stable customer base of globally active corporations, high-performance medium-sized companies and public sector clients. To its more than 2,000 customers, Allgeier offers a fully comprehensive IT and software services portfolio ranging from high-end software development to business efficiency solutions to support the digitization and transformation of business-critical processes. In doing so, Allgeier achieves breakthroughs towards new digital business models, defines strategic priorities and implements groundbreaking projects with high flexibility and scalability to shape agile and intelligent organizations for the digital age. The Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners segments employ over 2,400 salaried staff and around 700 freelance experts in a total of 71 offices in the DACH region, France and the Czech Republic, as well as in the USA and Vietnam. In fiscal year 2020, Allgeier generated revenues of €352 million in continuing operations. According to the Lünendonk(R) List 2021, Allgeier is one of the leading IT consulting and systems integration companies in Germany. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: www.allgeier.com

