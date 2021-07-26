Castle Biosciences to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, after the close of market on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3315443/658722E54799C7564600E9B3CB3E3EAE or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website (https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/overview/default.aspx. Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website until Aug. 31, 2021.

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial 844 200 6205 from the United States and Canada, or +1 646 904 5544 internationally, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the conference ID 538115.

There will be a brief Question & Answer session following management commentary.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic diagnostics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq). For more information about Castle’s gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com.

Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix. Additionally, in May of 2021, Castle acquired the myPath Melanoma laboratory in Salt Lake City.

For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

