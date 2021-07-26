checkAd

Castle Biosciences to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, after the close of market on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3315443/658722E54799C7564600E9B3CB3E3EAE or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website (https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/overview/default.aspx. Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website until Aug. 31, 2021.

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial 844 200 6205 from the United States and Canada, or +1 646 904 5544 internationally, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the conference ID 538115.

There will be a brief Question & Answer session following management commentary.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic diagnostics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq). For more information about Castle’s gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com.

Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix. Additionally, in May of 2021, Castle acquired the myPath Melanoma laboratory in Salt Lake City.

For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Castle Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Castle Biosciences to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter and six months …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Change of Name
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
ModivCare Expands Personal Care Segment with Acquisition of CareFinders
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Comes in Third at the 2021 HAPO Columbia Cup
Arizona Metals Corp Announces Kay Mine Drilling intersects 54 m grading 1.9% Cu, 2.9 g/t Au, 5.0% ...
DigitalBridge Announces Acquisition of Leading Asian Data Center Business
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21Castle Biosciences Presents New Data Demonstrating DecisionDx-SCC Complements Current Risk Assessment Methods in Patients with Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Castle Biosciences Presents Data on DecisionDx-Melanoma and DecisionDx-SCC at SDPA Annual Summer Dermatology Conference 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Castle Biosciences Expands its Board of Directors with New Appointments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten