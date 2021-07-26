Acceleron to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

The webcast will be accessible under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors & Media page of the Company’s website at www.acceleronpharma.com . To participate in the conference call, please dial 833-494-1483 (domestic) or 236-714-2620 (international) and reference conference ID #5736809.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:XLRN) today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results.

An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website for approximately one year.

About Acceleron

Acceleron is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Acceleron’s leadership in the understanding of TGF-beta superfamily biology and protein engineering generates innovative compounds that engage the body's ability to regulate cellular growth and repair.

Acceleron focuses its research, development, and commercialization efforts in pulmonary and hematologic diseases. In pulmonary, Acceleron is developing sotatercept for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH). Following positive PULSAR Phase 2 results, Acceleron is executing on its Phase 3 development plan to support its long-term vision of establishing sotatercept as a backbone therapy for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) at all stages of the disease. Acceleron is also expanding the development of sotatercept into Group 2 PH, with the CADENCE Phase 2 trial expected to initiate this year. Acceleron has expanded its rare pulmonary disease pipeline and is investigating the potential of ACE-1334 in a Phase 1b/Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD).

In hematology, REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) is the first and only erythroid maturation agent approved in the United States, Europe, and Canada for the treatment of anemia in certain blood disorders. REBLOZYL is part of a global collaboration partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb. The Companies co-promote REBLOZYL in the United States and are also developing luspatercept for the treatment of anemia in patient populations of myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia, and myelofibrosis.

For more information, please visit www.acceleronpharma.com. Follow Acceleron on Social Media: @AcceleronPharma and LinkedIn.

