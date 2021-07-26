checkAd

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation (OTC Pink: FFMH), the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, today announced record net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Key highlights of First Farmers’ results for the second quarter of 2021 include:

  • Net income rose 36.3% to $5.5 million from $4.0 million for the year-earlier quarter. Net income per common share increased 37.0% to $1.26 from $0.92 in the second quarter of 2020. Net income rose 82% from $3.0 million, or $0.69 per common share, reported in the first quarter of 2021;
  • Adjusted net income, which excludes special items, rose 13.7% to $3.9 million, or $0.90 per common share, compared with $3.4 million, or $0.79 per common share, for the year-earlier quarter. Second quarter adjusted income rose 3.3% from $2.9 million, or $0.67 per common share, reported in the first quarter of 2021 (see non-GAAP reconciliation);
  • Recorded a one-time gain of $1.3 million, net of tax, on the sale of the Company’s Visa Class B common stock (“Visa stock”);
  • Net interest income increased 2.4% to $11.2 million from $10.9 million for the year-earlier quarter and was up 5.6% from $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2021;
  • Total nonperforming assets remained at a low level of $1.3 million, or 0.07% of total assets; and
  • Total deposits rose 5.5% to $1.7 billion from $1.6 billion at December 31, 2020.

Commenting on the results, T. Randy Stevens, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Farmers, said, “We are very pleased to report record net income and earnings per share for the second quarter and first six months of 2021. Our team at First Farmers has done an outstanding job in growing and supporting our customer base.”

“We continue to use our earnings and strong capital position to build shareholder returns through repurchases of First Farmers’ stock. During the second quarter, we increased our stock repurchases to 10,900 shares, a significant increase over our first quarter purchases of 930 shares. We remain optimistic about our continued growth in 2021 based on improved economic trends, growth in our loan pipeline, improvements in our net interest margin and the continuation of good credit trends,” concluded Stevens.

Brian K. Williams, President, added, “Our excellent second quarter results benefited from organic growth in banking services, trust services and mortgage banking activities. We reported growth in net interest income and non-interest income, higher fee income from the redemption of SBA PPP loans, low loan losses and focused management of operating expenses. The combination of organic growth and the gain from the sale of our Visa stock investment resulted in record quarterly net income.”

“Our second quarter also was a positive turning point for organic loan growth,” continued Williams. “We had loan growth of 2% in the second quarter, excluding SBA PPP loans, with net loans rising to $899 million compared with the first quarter of this year. We experienced increased demand for construction loans as the economy improved, and the outlook of our customers turned more positive as they transitioned out of COVID restrictions. We also believe that our attractive credit metrics reflect the strength of our markets and our continued focus on sound underwriting.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results of Operations

Net income increased to $5.5 million, up $1.5 million, or 36%, from the year-earlier quarter. The improvement in earnings was primarily driven by a one-time gain on the sale of Visa stock of $1.8 million. Net income, adjusted for special items, was $3.9 million, up $472,000 from the year-earlier quarter. The increase in adjusted net income from the year-earlier quarter was the result of increases in net interest income of $260,000 and non-interest income of $447,000, primarily driven by improvement in service fees on deposit accounts of $262,000, trust services fee income of $145,000, and mortgage banking activities of $55,000. The provision for loan losses was down by $185,000 from the second quarter of last year, reflecting improved credit metrics. Non-interest expense was up by $297,000 from the year-earlier quarter due primarily to an increase in software related expense of $194,000 and in salaries and employee benefits of $187,000. Software related expenses increased due to investments made to increase the efficiency to record and to forgive Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) loans.

Net income increased $2.5 million, or 82%, from the sequential quarter. The increase in earnings was driven primarily by an improvement in non-interest income of $2.1 million and a decrease in non-interest expense of $765,000. The increase in non-interest income from the sequential quarter benefitted from the sale of Visa stock in the amount of $1.8 million and increases in gain on equity securities of $239,000 and in service fees on deposit accounts of $146,000. The decrease in non-interest expense from the sequential quarter was driven by a decline in salaries and employee benefits expense of $580,000 and lower net occupancy expense of $103,000. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense was due to a decline of $806,000 in employee health insurance offset by an increase in other employee benefits of $226,000.

For the second quarter of 2021, the outstanding loan balances decreased $19 million, or 2%, from the previous quarter to $909 million and decreased $85 million, or 9%, from the year-earlier quarter. Loan contraction for the quarter was driven by SBA PPP loan forgiveness of $36 million, offset in part by SBA PPP loan growth of $4 million. Loan balances, excluding SBA PPP loans, increased $13 million, or 2%, for the quarter. Total deposits decreased $10 million, or 1%, from the previous quarter to $1.696 billion, but increased $280 million, or 20%, from the year-earlier quarter.

Six Months Results

Net income available to common shareholders rose 17.5% to $8.5 million for the first six months of 2021 compared with $7.2 million in the first six months of 2020. Net income per share rose 18.2% to $1.95 for the first six months of 2021 compared with $1.65 in the same period of 2020. The higher growth rate in earnings per share benefited from fewer shares outstanding due to the Company’s stock repurchases.

The increase in net income benefited from a 4.4% increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses to $21.9 million and a 20.5% increase in non-interest income to $9.2 million, including the $1.8 million gain on sale of the Visa stock. First Farmers reported organic growth from banking services, trust services and mortgage banking activities. Service fees on deposits rose 6.3% to $3.4 million, trust services fee income increased 13.9% to $2.0 million and revenue from mortgage banking activities was up 40.6% to $835,000 compared with the first six months of 2020.

Non-interest expenses rose 2.3% in the first six months of 2021 to $20.6 million compared with the same period in 2020. The increases were due mostly to higher salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy expense and software support; offset by lower expenses primarily for depreciation, data processing expense, legal and professional fees, and other non-interest expenses.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets decreased to $1.3 million, or 0.07% of total assets, down from $1.5 million, or 0.08%, from the previous quarter. Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the second quarter of 2021 compared with net charge-offs of 0.00% for the previous quarter and net recoveries of 0.01% in the year-earlier quarter. Provision for loan and lease losses expense was not recorded during the second quarter of 2021 primarily driven by an upgrade in our economic outlook and improvement in our credit metrics. The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.05% of total loans outstanding for the second quarter of 2021 compared with 1.03% for the previous quarter and 0.98% for the year-earlier quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses for the second quarter of 2021 represented 1.10% of total loans outstanding, excluding SBA PPP loans.

Capital Management Initiatives

During the second quarter, First Farmers repurchased 10,900 shares of the Company’s common stock. Of this amount, 900 shares were repurchased under a Rule 10b-18 plan of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 at an average price of $33.82 per share under the Company’s stock repurchase program. The Company also repurchased 10,000 shares through privately negotiated transactions at an average price of $39.19 per share. Authorization to repurchase approximately 188,000 shares remains under the current program, which is set to expire in December 2021, unless extended or otherwise completed.

About First Farmers and Merchants Corporation and First Farmers and Merchants Bank

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation is the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community bank serving the Middle Tennessee area through 22 offices in seven Middle Tennessee counties. As of June 30, 2021, First Farmers reported total assets of approximately $1.9 billion, total shareholders’ equity of approximately $162 million, and administered trust assets of $6.2 billion. For more information about First Farmers, visit us on the Web at www.myfirstfarmers.com under “Investor Relations.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that represent First Farmers’ expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as “opportunities,” “prospects,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of First Farmers’ and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by First Farmers or on its behalf. First Farmers disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. First Farmers management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) adjusted net income and (ii) adjusted basic earnings per share, in its analysis of the Company’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following from net income: securities gains and losses, gain on sale of Visa stock, gain on sale of fixed assets, and gain on redemption of bank-owned life insurance. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.

 

 

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES PRESENTED IN EARNINGS RELEASE

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2021

 

2020

Total non-interest income

$

5,658

 

 

$

3,735

 

 

$

3,550

 

 

$

9,208

 

 

$

7,639

 

Gain on sale of securities

 

(65

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(121

)

 

 

(186

)

 

 

(129

)

Gain on equity securities

 

(239

)

 

 

(242

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(239

)

 

 

(242

)

Gain on sale of Visa stock

 

(1,811

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,811

)

 

 

-

 

Gain on sale of fixed assets

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(102

)

Gain on redemption of bank-owned life insurance

 

-

 

 

 

(397

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(820

)

Adjusted non-interest income

$

3,543

 

 

$

3,096

 

 

$

3,429

 

 

$

6,972

 

 

$

6,346

 

Net income as reported

$

5,476

 

 

$

4,017

 

 

$

3,003

 

 

$

8,479

 

 

$

7,217

 

Total adjustments, net of tax1

 

(1,563

)

 

 

(576

)

 

 

(89

)

 

 

(1,652

)

 

 

(1,170

)

Adjusted net income

$

3,913

 

 

$

3,441

 

 

$

2,914

 

 

$

6,827

 

 

$

6,047

 

Basic earnings per share

$

1.26

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

1.95

 

 

$

1.65

 

Total adjustments, net of tax1

 

(0.36

)

 

 

(0.13

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.38

)

 

 

(0.27

)

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$

0.90

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

1.57

 

 

$

1.38

 

  

(1) The effective tax rate of 26.1% is used to determine net of tax amounts.

 

 

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2021

 

2020(1)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

 

$

30,328

 

$

29,126

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

23,647

 

105,470

 

Federal funds sold

 

46,363

 

3,774

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

100,338

 

138,370

 

Securities:

 

 

 

Available-for-sale

 

766,552

 

594,649

 

Held-to-maturity (fair market value $17,477 and $18,195

 

 

 

as of the periods presented)

 

16,573

 

17,259

 

 

Equity securities

 

2,481

 

 

2,242

 

Loans held-for-sale

 

1,312

 

3,679

 

Loans, net of deferred fees

 

908,510

 

964,695

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses

 

(9,581

)

(9,715

)

Net loans

 

898,929

 

954,980

 

Bank premises and equipment, net

 

34,085

 

34,421

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

35,023

 

34,016

 

Goodwill

 

9,018

 

9,018

 

Other assets

 

14,631

 

13,511

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

1,878,942

 

 

$

1,802,145

 

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

 

$

465,056

 

$

427,073

 

Interest-bearing

 

1,230,934

 

1,181,101

 

Total deposits

 

1,695,990

 

1,608,174

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

 

-

 

11,691

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

21,317

 

 

22,286

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

1,717,307

 

 

1,642,151

 

SHAREHOLDERS’

Common stock - $10 par value per share, 8,000,000 shares

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

authorized; 4,347,908 and 4,359,738 shares issued

 

 

 

 

and outstanding as of the periods presented

 

43,479

 

 

43,597

 

Retained earnings

 

115,076

 

108,761

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

2,985

 

7,541

 

Total shareholders’ equity attributable to First Farmers and Merchants Corporation

 

161,540

 

159,899

 

Noncontrolling interest - preferred stock of subsidiary

 

95

 

95

 

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

161,635

 

159,994

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

1,878,942

 

 

$

1,802,145

 

 

(1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2020.

 

 

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

INTEREST AND

Interest and fees on loans

$

9,480

 

$

10,026

 

$

19,091

 

$

20,242

DIVIDEND

Income on investment securities

 

 

 

 

INCOME

Taxable interest

1,780

 

 

1,207

 

 

3,021

 

 

2,477

 

Exempt from federal income tax

602

 

 

493

 

 

1,095

 

 

1,013

 

Interest from federal funds sold and other

10

 

 

35

 

 

36

 

 

104

 

 

Total interest income

11,872

 

 

11,761

 

 

23,243

 

 

23,836

 

INTEREST

Interest on deposits

685

 

 

827

 

 

1,463

 

 

2,102

 

EXPENSE

Interest on other borrowings

1

 

 

8

 

 

1

 

 

28

 

Total interest expense

686

 

 

835

 

 

1,464

 

 

2,130

 

Net interest income

11,186

 

 

10,926

 

 

21,779

 

 

21,706

 

Provision (provision credit) for loan and lease losses

-

 

 

185

 

 

(150

)

 

700

 

 

Net interest income after provision

11,186

 

 

10,741

 

 

21,929

 

 

21,006

 

NON-INTEREST

Mortgage banking activities

367

 

 

312

 

 

835

 

 

594

 

INCOME

Trust services fee income

1,017

 

 

872

 

 

1,992

 

 

1,749

 

 

Service fees on deposit accounts

1,795

 

 

1,533

 

 

3,444

 

 

3,241

 

Investment services fee income

89

 

 

76

 

 

171

 

 

195

 

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

124

 

 

154

 

 

223

 

 

267

 

Gain on sale of investments

65

 

 

-

 

 

186

 

 

129

 

 

Gain on redemption of bank-owned life

insurance

-

 

 

397

 

 

-

 

 

820

 

 

Gain on sale of Visa stock

1,811

 

 

-

 

 

1,811

 

 

-

 

Other non-interest income

390

 

 

391

 

 

546

 

 

644

 

 

Total non-interest income

5,658

 

 

3,735

 

 

9,208

 

 

7,639

 

NON-INTEREST

Salaries and employee benefits

5,820

 

 

5,633

 

 

12,220

 

 

12,154

 

EXPENSE

Net occupancy expense

648

 

 

650

 

 

1,399

 

 

1,284

 

Depreciation expense

501

 

 

519

 

 

1,010

 

 

1,043

 

Data processing expense

681

 

 

777

 

 

1,464

 

 

1,574

 

 

Software support and other computer expense

829

 

 

635

 

 

1,553

 

 

1,199

 

Legal and professional fees

191

 

 

239

 

 

417

 

 

473

 

Audits and exams expense

171

 

 

164

 

 

347

 

 

348

 

Advertising and promotions

232

 

 

169

 

 

488

 

 

394

 

FDIC insurance premium expense

160

 

 

102

 

 

313

 

 

127

 

Other non-interest expense

692

 

 

740

 

 

1,404

 

 

1,550

 

Total non-interest expense

9,925

 

 

9,628

 

 

20,615

 

 

20,146

 

Income before provision for income taxes

6,919

 

 

4,848

 

 

10,522

 

 

8,499

 

 

Provision for income taxes

1,435

 

 

823

 

 

2,035

 

 

1,274

 

Net income

5,484

 

 

4,025

 

 

8,487

 

 

7,225

 

Noncontrolling interest - dividends on preferred stock subsidiary

8

 

 

8

 

 

8

 

 

8

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

5,476

 

 

$

4,017

 

 

$

8,479

 

 

$

7,217

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

4,357,546

 

 

4,359,738

 

 

4,358,470

 

 

4,367,382

 

 

Earnings per share

$

1.26

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

1.95

 

 

$

1.65

 

 

 

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(unaudited)

 

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

Results of Operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

11,872

 

 

$

11,371

 

 

$

11,724

 

 

$

11,763

 

 

$

11,761

 

Interest expense

686

 

 

778

 

 

855

 

 

809

 

 

835

 

Net interest income

11,186

 

 

10,593

 

 

10,869

 

 

10,954

 

 

10,926

 

Provision (provision credit) for loan and lease losses

-

 

 

(150

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

185

 

Non-interest income

5,658

 

 

3,550

 

 

3,412

 

 

3,396

 

 

3,735

 

Non-interest expense and non-controlling interest – preferred stock of subsidiary

9,933

 

 

10,690

 

 

10,301

 

 

9,842

 

 

9,636

 

Income before income taxes

6,911

 

 

3,603

 

 

3,980

 

 

4,508

 

 

4,840

 

Income taxes

1,435

 

 

600

 

 

683

 

 

828

 

 

823

 

Net income for common shareholders

$

5,476

 

 

$

3,003

 

 

$

3,297

 

 

$

3,680

 

 

$

4,017

 

Per Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

1.26

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.92

 

Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter

4,357,546

 

 

4,359,405

 

 

4,359,738

 

 

4,359,738

 

 

4,359,738

 

Financial Condition Data and Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total securities

$

785,606

 

 

$

828,466

 

 

$

614,150

 

 

$

492,781

 

 

$

392,305

 

Loans, net of deferred fees

$

908,510

 

 

$

927,232

 

 

$

964,695

 

 

$

993,187

 

 

$

993,710

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

(9,581

)

 

$

(9,575

)

 

$

(9,715

)

 

$

(9,712

)

 

$

(9,695

)

Total assets

$

1,878,942

 

 

$

1,879,018

 

 

$

1,802,145

 

 

$

1,717,941

 

 

$

1,608,659

 

Total deposits

$

1,695,990

 

 

$

1,706,177

 

 

$

1,608,174

 

 

$

1,526,143

 

 

$

1,416,343

 

Net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis

$

11,484

 

 

$

10,841

 

 

$

11,115

 

 

$

11,204

 

 

$

11,187

 

Net interest margin

2.60

%

 

2.55

%

 

2.69

%

 

2.87

%

 

3.08

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Data and Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,347

 

 

$

1,546

 

 

$

1,560

 

 

$

1,616

 

 

$

1,698

 

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.07

%

 

0.08

%

 

0.09

%

 

0.09

%

 

0.11

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans

1.05

%

 

1.03

%

 

1.01

%

 

0.98

%

 

0.98

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

(0.01

%)

 

(0.01

%)

 

(0.01

%)

 

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter Results First Farmers and Merchants Corporation (OTC Pink: FFMH), the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, today announced record net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Key highlights of First Farmers’ results for the second …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Change of Name
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
ModivCare Expands Personal Care Segment with Acquisition of CareFinders
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Comes in Third at the 2021 HAPO Columbia Cup
Arizona Metals Corp Announces Kay Mine Drilling intersects 54 m grading 1.9% Cu, 2.9 g/t Au, 5.0% ...
DigitalBridge Announces Acquisition of Leading Asian Data Center Business
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste