First Farmers and Merchants Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter Results

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation (OTC Pink: FFMH), the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, today announced record net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net income rose 36.3% to $5.5 million from $4.0 million for the year-earlier quarter. Net income per common share increased 37.0% to $1.26 from $0.92 in the second quarter of 2020. Net income rose 82% from $3.0 million, or $0.69 per common share, reported in the first quarter of 2021;

Adjusted net income, which excludes special items, rose 13.7% to $3.9 million, or $0.90 per common share, compared with $3.4 million, or $0.79 per common share, for the year-earlier quarter. Second quarter adjusted income rose 3.3% from $2.9 million, or $0.67 per common share, reported in the first quarter of 2021 (see non-GAAP reconciliation);

Recorded a one-time gain of $1.3 million, net of tax, on the sale of the Company’s Visa Class B common stock (“Visa stock”);

Net interest income increased 2.4% to $11.2 million from $10.9 million for the year-earlier quarter and was up 5.6% from $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2021;

Total nonperforming assets remained at a low level of $1.3 million, or 0.07% of total assets; and

Total deposits rose 5.5% to $1.7 billion from $1.6 billion at December 31, 2020.

Commenting on the results, T. Randy Stevens, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Farmers, said, “We are very pleased to report record net income and earnings per share for the second quarter and first six months of 2021. Our team at First Farmers has done an outstanding job in growing and supporting our customer base.”

“We continue to use our earnings and strong capital position to build shareholder returns through repurchases of First Farmers’ stock. During the second quarter, we increased our stock repurchases to 10,900 shares, a significant increase over our first quarter purchases of 930 shares. We remain optimistic about our continued growth in 2021 based on improved economic trends, growth in our loan pipeline, improvements in our net interest margin and the continuation of good credit trends,” concluded Stevens.

Brian K. Williams, President, added, “Our excellent second quarter results benefited from organic growth in banking services, trust services and mortgage banking activities. We reported growth in net interest income and non-interest income, higher fee income from the redemption of SBA PPP loans, low loan losses and focused management of operating expenses. The combination of organic growth and the gain from the sale of our Visa stock investment resulted in record quarterly net income.”

“Our second quarter also was a positive turning point for organic loan growth,” continued Williams. “We had loan growth of 2% in the second quarter, excluding SBA PPP loans, with net loans rising to $899 million compared with the first quarter of this year. We experienced increased demand for construction loans as the economy improved, and the outlook of our customers turned more positive as they transitioned out of COVID restrictions. We also believe that our attractive credit metrics reflect the strength of our markets and our continued focus on sound underwriting.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results of Operations

Net income increased to $5.5 million, up $1.5 million, or 36%, from the year-earlier quarter. The improvement in earnings was primarily driven by a one-time gain on the sale of Visa stock of $1.8 million. Net income, adjusted for special items, was $3.9 million, up $472,000 from the year-earlier quarter. The increase in adjusted net income from the year-earlier quarter was the result of increases in net interest income of $260,000 and non-interest income of $447,000, primarily driven by improvement in service fees on deposit accounts of $262,000, trust services fee income of $145,000, and mortgage banking activities of $55,000. The provision for loan losses was down by $185,000 from the second quarter of last year, reflecting improved credit metrics. Non-interest expense was up by $297,000 from the year-earlier quarter due primarily to an increase in software related expense of $194,000 and in salaries and employee benefits of $187,000. Software related expenses increased due to investments made to increase the efficiency to record and to forgive Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) loans.

Net income increased $2.5 million, or 82%, from the sequential quarter. The increase in earnings was driven primarily by an improvement in non-interest income of $2.1 million and a decrease in non-interest expense of $765,000. The increase in non-interest income from the sequential quarter benefitted from the sale of Visa stock in the amount of $1.8 million and increases in gain on equity securities of $239,000 and in service fees on deposit accounts of $146,000. The decrease in non-interest expense from the sequential quarter was driven by a decline in salaries and employee benefits expense of $580,000 and lower net occupancy expense of $103,000. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense was due to a decline of $806,000 in employee health insurance offset by an increase in other employee benefits of $226,000.

For the second quarter of 2021, the outstanding loan balances decreased $19 million, or 2%, from the previous quarter to $909 million and decreased $85 million, or 9%, from the year-earlier quarter. Loan contraction for the quarter was driven by SBA PPP loan forgiveness of $36 million, offset in part by SBA PPP loan growth of $4 million. Loan balances, excluding SBA PPP loans, increased $13 million, or 2%, for the quarter. Total deposits decreased $10 million, or 1%, from the previous quarter to $1.696 billion, but increased $280 million, or 20%, from the year-earlier quarter.

Six Months Results

Net income available to common shareholders rose 17.5% to $8.5 million for the first six months of 2021 compared with $7.2 million in the first six months of 2020. Net income per share rose 18.2% to $1.95 for the first six months of 2021 compared with $1.65 in the same period of 2020. The higher growth rate in earnings per share benefited from fewer shares outstanding due to the Company’s stock repurchases.

The increase in net income benefited from a 4.4% increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses to $21.9 million and a 20.5% increase in non-interest income to $9.2 million, including the $1.8 million gain on sale of the Visa stock. First Farmers reported organic growth from banking services, trust services and mortgage banking activities. Service fees on deposits rose 6.3% to $3.4 million, trust services fee income increased 13.9% to $2.0 million and revenue from mortgage banking activities was up 40.6% to $835,000 compared with the first six months of 2020.

Non-interest expenses rose 2.3% in the first six months of 2021 to $20.6 million compared with the same period in 2020. The increases were due mostly to higher salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy expense and software support; offset by lower expenses primarily for depreciation, data processing expense, legal and professional fees, and other non-interest expenses.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets decreased to $1.3 million, or 0.07% of total assets, down from $1.5 million, or 0.08%, from the previous quarter. Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the second quarter of 2021 compared with net charge-offs of 0.00% for the previous quarter and net recoveries of 0.01% in the year-earlier quarter. Provision for loan and lease losses expense was not recorded during the second quarter of 2021 primarily driven by an upgrade in our economic outlook and improvement in our credit metrics. The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.05% of total loans outstanding for the second quarter of 2021 compared with 1.03% for the previous quarter and 0.98% for the year-earlier quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses for the second quarter of 2021 represented 1.10% of total loans outstanding, excluding SBA PPP loans.

Capital Management Initiatives

During the second quarter, First Farmers repurchased 10,900 shares of the Company’s common stock. Of this amount, 900 shares were repurchased under a Rule 10b-18 plan of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 at an average price of $33.82 per share under the Company’s stock repurchase program. The Company also repurchased 10,000 shares through privately negotiated transactions at an average price of $39.19 per share. Authorization to repurchase approximately 188,000 shares remains under the current program, which is set to expire in December 2021, unless extended or otherwise completed.

About First Farmers and Merchants Corporation and First Farmers and Merchants Bank

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation is the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community bank serving the Middle Tennessee area through 22 offices in seven Middle Tennessee counties. As of June 30, 2021, First Farmers reported total assets of approximately $1.9 billion, total shareholders’ equity of approximately $162 million, and administered trust assets of $6.2 billion. For more information about First Farmers, visit us on the Web at www.myfirstfarmers.com under “Investor Relations.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that represent First Farmers’ expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as “opportunities,” “prospects,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of First Farmers’ and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by First Farmers or on its behalf. First Farmers disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. First Farmers management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) adjusted net income and (ii) adjusted basic earnings per share, in its analysis of the Company’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following from net income: securities gains and losses, gain on sale of Visa stock, gain on sale of fixed assets, and gain on redemption of bank-owned life insurance. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES PRESENTED IN EARNINGS RELEASE (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Total non-interest income $ 5,658 $ 3,735 $ 3,550 $ 9,208 $ 7,639 Gain on sale of securities (65 ) - (121 ) (186 ) (129 ) Gain on equity securities (239 ) (242 ) - (239 ) (242 ) Gain on sale of Visa stock (1,811 ) - - (1,811 ) - Gain on sale of fixed assets - - - - (102 ) Gain on redemption of bank-owned life insurance - (397 ) - - (820 ) Adjusted non-interest income $ 3,543 $ 3,096 $ 3,429 $ 6,972 $ 6,346 Net income as reported $ 5,476 $ 4,017 $ 3,003 $ 8,479 $ 7,217 Total adjustments, net of tax1 (1,563 ) (576 ) (89 ) (1,652 ) (1,170 ) Adjusted net income $ 3,913 $ 3,441 $ 2,914 $ 6,827 $ 6,047 Basic earnings per share $ 1.26 $ 0.92 $ 0.69 $ 1.95 $ 1.65 Total adjustments, net of tax1 (0.36 ) (0.13 ) (0.02 ) (0.38 ) (0.27 ) Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.79 $ 0.67 $ 1.57 $ 1.38 (1) The effective tax rate of 26.1% is used to determine net of tax amounts.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) June 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020(1) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 30,328 $ 29,126 Interest-bearing deposits 23,647 105,470 Federal funds sold 46,363 3,774 Total cash and cash equivalents 100,338 138,370 Securities: Available-for-sale 766,552 594,649 Held-to-maturity (fair market value $17,477 and $18,195 as of the periods presented) 16,573 17,259 Equity securities 2,481 2,242 Loans held-for-sale 1,312 3,679 Loans, net of deferred fees 908,510 964,695 Allowance for loan and lease losses (9,581 ) (9,715 ) Net loans 898,929 954,980 Bank premises and equipment, net 34,085 34,421 Bank-owned life insurance 35,023 34,016 Goodwill 9,018 9,018 Other assets 14,631 13,511 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,878,942 $ 1,802,145 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 465,056 $ 427,073 Interest-bearing 1,230,934 1,181,101 Total deposits 1,695,990 1,608,174 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - 11,691 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 21,317 22,286 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,717,307 1,642,151 SHAREHOLDERS’ Common stock - $10 par value per share, 8,000,000 shares EQUITY authorized; 4,347,908 and 4,359,738 shares issued and outstanding as of the periods presented 43,479 43,597 Retained earnings 115,076 108,761 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,985 7,541 Total shareholders’ equity attributable to First Farmers and Merchants Corporation 161,540 159,899 Noncontrolling interest - preferred stock of subsidiary 95 95 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 161,635 159,994 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,878,942 $ 1,802,145 (1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2020.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST AND Interest and fees on loans $ 9,480 $ 10,026 $ 19,091 $ 20,242 DIVIDEND Income on investment securities INCOME Taxable interest 1,780 1,207 3,021 2,477 Exempt from federal income tax 602 493 1,095 1,013 Interest from federal funds sold and other 10 35 36 104 Total interest income 11,872 11,761 23,243 23,836 INTEREST Interest on deposits 685 827 1,463 2,102 EXPENSE Interest on other borrowings 1 8 1 28 Total interest expense 686 835 1,464 2,130 Net interest income 11,186 10,926 21,779 21,706 Provision (provision credit) for loan and lease losses - 185 (150 ) 700 Net interest income after provision 11,186 10,741 21,929 21,006 NON-INTEREST Mortgage banking activities 367 312 835 594 INCOME Trust services fee income 1,017 872 1,992 1,749 Service fees on deposit accounts 1,795 1,533 3,444 3,241 Investment services fee income 89 76 171 195 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 124 154 223 267 Gain on sale of investments 65 - 186 129 Gain on redemption of bank-owned life insurance - 397 - 820 Gain on sale of Visa stock 1,811 - 1,811 - Other non-interest income 390 391 546 644 Total non-interest income 5,658 3,735 9,208 7,639 NON-INTEREST Salaries and employee benefits 5,820 5,633 12,220 12,154 EXPENSE Net occupancy expense 648 650 1,399 1,284 Depreciation expense 501 519 1,010 1,043 Data processing expense 681 777 1,464 1,574 Software support and other computer expense 829 635 1,553 1,199 Legal and professional fees 191 239 417 473 Audits and exams expense 171 164 347 348 Advertising and promotions 232 169 488 394 FDIC insurance premium expense 160 102 313 127 Other non-interest expense 692 740 1,404 1,550 Total non-interest expense 9,925 9,628 20,615 20,146 Income before provision for income taxes 6,919 4,848 10,522 8,499 Provision for income taxes 1,435 823 2,035 1,274 Net income 5,484 4,025 8,487 7,225 Noncontrolling interest - dividends on preferred stock subsidiary 8 8 8 8 Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,476 $ 4,017 $ 8,479 $ 7,217 Weighted average shares outstanding 4,357,546 4,359,738 4,358,470 4,367,382 Earnings per share $ 1.26 $ 0.92 $ 1.95 $ 1.65

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Results of Operations: Interest income $ 11,872 $ 11,371 $ 11,724 $ 11,763 $ 11,761 Interest expense 686 778 855 809 835 Net interest income 11,186 10,593 10,869 10,954 10,926 Provision (provision credit) for loan and lease losses - (150 ) - - 185 Non-interest income 5,658 3,550 3,412 3,396 3,735 Non-interest expense and non-controlling interest – preferred stock of subsidiary 9,933 10,690 10,301 9,842 9,636 Income before income taxes 6,911 3,603 3,980 4,508 4,840 Income taxes 1,435 600 683 828 823 Net income for common shareholders $ 5,476 $ 3,003 $ 3,297 $ 3,680 $ 4,017 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 1.26 $ 0.69 $ 0.76 $ 0.84 $ 0.92 Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter 4,357,546 4,359,405 4,359,738 4,359,738 4,359,738 Financial Condition Data and Ratios: Total securities $ 785,606 $ 828,466 $ 614,150 $ 492,781 $ 392,305 Loans, net of deferred fees $ 908,510 $ 927,232 $ 964,695 $ 993,187 $ 993,710 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ (9,581 ) $ (9,575 ) $ (9,715 ) $ (9,712 ) $ (9,695 ) Total assets $ 1,878,942 $ 1,879,018 $ 1,802,145 $ 1,717,941 $ 1,608,659 Total deposits $ 1,695,990 $ 1,706,177 $ 1,608,174 $ 1,526,143 $ 1,416,343 Net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis $ 11,484 $ 10,841 $ 11,115 $ 11,204 $ 11,187 Net interest margin 2.60 % 2.55 % 2.69 % 2.87 % 3.08 % Asset Quality Data and Ratios: Total nonperforming assets $ 1,347 $ 1,546 $ 1,560 $ 1,616 $ 1,698 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.11 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans 1.05 % 1.03 % 1.01 % 0.98 % 0.98 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.01 %) (0.01 %) (0.01 %)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005175/en/