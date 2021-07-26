checkAd

BeiGene Announces Approval in Canada of BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell Lymphoma

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced that BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) has been approved by Health Canada for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy. This is the second approval for BRUKINSA in Canada, following its initial approval in March 2021 for adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM).

“BRUKINSA was specifically designed by BeiGene scientists to provide deep and durable responses for patients with hematologic malignancies, while also reducing the frequency of certain off-target side effects seen with first-generation BTK inhibitors. Today’s approval in Canada for patients with MCL follows its approval for patients with WM earlier in the year, where Canada was the first country to grant approval for BRUKINSA in patients with WM,” said Jane Huang, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hematology, BeiGene. “We are excited to continue working with patients and physicians in Canada, as well as in other markets, as part of our broad clinical development program for BRUKINSA investigating eight indications in over 25 clinical trials, with more than 3,100 patients participating.”

“For many patients treated with previously approved BTK inhibitors for MCL, adequate responses are not achievable, or they can be forced to discontinue treatment early due to side effects. Today, we have a new option for our adult patients in Canada who have received one prior systemic or targeted therapy and are living with MCL, an aggressive blood cancer that is often diagnosed at a more advanced stage,” said John Kuruvilla, M.D., FRCPC, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Toronto and Clinical Investigator at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto.

“The approval of BRUKINSA as a second line therapy is positive news for patients undergoing treatment for mantle cell lymphoma,” said Antonella Rizza, Chief Executive Officer at Lymphoma Canada. “Expanded treatment options have the potential to transform the patient experience and provide hope to people living with a mantle cell diagnosis.”

The Health Canada approval for BRUKINSA in MCL is based on efficacy results from two single-arm clinical trials. Across both trials, as assessed by independent review committee (IRC) per 2014 Lugano Classification BRUKINSA achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 84%, defined as the combined rate of complete responses (CRs) and partial responses (PRs).

