checkAd

Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 13:00  |  42   |   |   

Microvast, Inc. ("Microvast" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty vehicles, today announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: THCB) ("Tuscan"). The business combination was approved at a special meeting of stockholders on July 21, 2021, resulting in the combined company being renamed “Microvast Holdings, Inc.”, with its common stock and warrants to commence trading on the Nasdaq on July 26, 2021 under the ticker symbols “MVST” and “MVSTW”.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005218/en/

Upon closing, the combined company received approximately $822 million in cash, comprised of approximately $282 million in cash held in trust by Tuscan and the proceeds of a $540 million PIPE from leading institutional investors including strategic partner Oshkosh Corporation as well as funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Koch Strategic Platforms and InterPrivate Investment Partners. At closing, approximately 99.7% of funds remained in Tuscan's trust account.

“The talented Microvast team developed our disruptive battery technology to revolutionize the way that we travel and help advance a greener, more electric future,” said Yang Wu, Microvast’s Founder, CEO, and President. “Becoming a public company not only validates the power of our next generation battery solutions, which provide our commercial vehicle operator customers with accelerated charging times, extended life cycles, and enhanced safety performance, but also the potential of our opportunity in a large and rapidly growing commercial Electric Vehicle market buoyed by a global shift to electrification. As a public company, we are poised to leverage our increased financial resources to develop and deploy our battery solutions in partnership with a suite of market-leading customers across the world. I want to thank the Microvast team for their commitment to our continued growth as we work to advance the mass adoption of commercial electric vehicles.”

Microvast, founded in Houston in 2006, develops disruptive battery technologies designed specifically for commercial electric vehicles (EVs) that feature best-in-class fast-charging capabilities, high energy density, significantly longer cycle life and proven safety performance. Powered by a proprietary intellectual property portfolio, Microvast’s battery solutions are significantly more stable under heat than traditional poly-ethylene separators and demonstrate improved thermal stability in the battery cell. Highly modular and vertically integrated, Microvast’s standard battery packs can utilize a wide variety of cell chemistries, providing great flexibility in vehicle design and applications to the Company’s broad range of potential commercial vehicle customers, including light, medium and heavy-duty trucks, vans, buses, trains, automated guided vehicles, port equipment and mining trucks. Microvast’s batteries are now integrated in almost 30,000 vehicles, running in 160 cities in 19 countries, for a total of over 3.8 billion miles traveled on its batteries to date.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST” Microvast, Inc. ("Microvast" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty vehicles, today announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with Tuscan …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Change of Name
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
ModivCare Expands Personal Care Segment with Acquisition of CareFinders
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Comes in Third at the 2021 HAPO Columbia Cup
Arizona Metals Corp Announces Kay Mine Drilling intersects 54 m grading 1.9% Cu, 2.9 g/t Au, 5.0% ...
DigitalBridge Announces Acquisition of Leading Asian Data Center Business
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste