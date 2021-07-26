U.S Nationwide Commercial Availability of the VenSure Balloon Sinus Dilation System and Cube Navigation System Highlight Intersect ENT’s Continued Commitment to Providing Innovative, Solutions for Patients with Chronic Rhinosinusitis

Intersect ENT, Inc. (Nasdaq: XENT), a global ear, nose and throat (“ENT”) medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care, today announced the U.S. nationwide commercial availability of the VenSure Balloon Sinus Dilation System and Cube4D Navigation System with VirtuEye photo registration. The VenSure Balloon and Cube 4D Navigation Systems are used in procedures that are designed to improve debilitating chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) symptoms. VirtuEye photo registration is an exclusive and novel, touchless technology that allows for easy 3D facial registration, pinpoint accuracy and improved workflow efficiency for balloon sinus dilation (BSD) procedures and other ENT related skull-based surgeries. With the addition of the Cube and VenSure technologies to the already clinically proven portfolio of localized drug delivery products, PROPEL (mometasone furoate) and SINUVA (mometasone furoate) sinus implants, the company now offers a more comprehensive and integrated set of treatment solutions for physicians and their patients across the continuum of care of CRS regardless of site of care.

As many as 1 in 8 adults in the United States suffer from CRS, a condition in which the sinuses within the nose and head become swollen and inflamed for three months or longer, causing blockage of airflow and drainage. Over time, the sinuses can become infected leading to inflammation and pain. Up to 60% of CRS patients may not experience significant improvements in their symptoms despite trying multiple over the counter and prescription medications. For these chronic sinus sufferers Intersect ENT offers a range of device, drug and procedural solutions.

“Chronic rhinosinusitis is an underserved and serious condition that can reduce patients’ quality of life, their ability to work and to get restful sleep. There is a clear need for innovative tools and a broadened armamentarium that can help physicians treat patients suffering from CRS,” states Rajiv Pandit, MD, Otolaryngologist at Dallas ENT Head & Neck Surgery. “Balloon sinus dilation offers CRS patients a convenient, less-invasive, lower-cost solution by providing rapid resolution of symptoms with a minimal risk of complications. The VenSure Balloon allows the technique to be tailored and adapted to each patient’s unique anatomy and the use of Cube Navigation System with VirtuEye ensures a simple yet highly precise location of the balloon for optimized placement within the sinus.”