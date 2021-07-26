checkAd

Box Mails Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Superior Board Leadership and Nominees

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021   

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) today announced that it is mailing a letter to stockholders in connection with its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) urging stockholders to vote the BLUE proxy card “FOR ALL” three of Box’s highly qualified directors standing for election – Dana Evan, Peter Leav and Aaron Levie. The Annual Meeting will be held on September 9, 2021 and Box stockholders of record as of July 12, 2021, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

The full text follows and can be found at VoteBlueforBox.com or on the investor relations section of the company’s website.

Protect the Value of Your Investment:

Vote “FOR ALL” Three of Box’s Highly Qualified Director Nominees On the BLUE Proxy Card Today

July 26, 2021

Dear Fellow Stockholder,

At this year’s Annual Meeting, Starboard Value is attempting to replace three of your Board’s nominees – change that is not only unnecessary but would impede the momentum underway and risk the long-term value of your investment. The Box Board of Directors is meaningfully refreshed, highly qualified and has taken action to enhance the company’s corporate governance while overseeing improved financial performance. Box today is in the strongest financial position in its history, and our Board’s nominees – Dana Evan, Peter Leav and Aaron Levie – are essential to advancing Box’s strategy, continuing our momentum and driving stockholder value.

We urge you to vote “FOR ALL” of Box’s three highly qualified director nominees – Dana Evan, Peter Leav and Aaron Levie – on the BLUE proxy card.

Your Board is Meaningfully Refreshed, Highly Qualified and Engaged

The Box Board consists of ten directors – seven of whom have been appointed to the Board over the last three years, demonstrating our commitment to refreshment and strong corporate governance. Three of these directors – Bethany Mayer, Jack Lazar and Carl Bass – were appointed in connection with the March 2020 agreement with Starboard, and John Park, Head of Americas Technology Private Equity at KKR, was appointed as part of the KKR-led investment.

Your Board includes executives with deep technology industry expertise, diverse skillsets, and proven track records driving disciplined growth, profitability, and stockholder value. Importantly, in addition to prior experience sitting on public boards, each director brings a strong history of leadership in SaaS and enterprise software, skills critical to overseeing our operations.

Wertpapier


