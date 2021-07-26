checkAd

Renalytix to Present at the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) (“Renalytix” or the “Company”) today announced the company will be presenting at the upcoming 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Virtual Global Growth Conference.

Renalytix’s management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11 at 2:30pm EDT. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentations on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.renalytix.com.

For further information, please contact:

UK Investor Contact:

Walbrook PR Limited Tel: 020 7933 8780 or renalytix@walbrookpr.com
Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303

US Investor Contact:

Gilmartin Group investors@renalytix.com
Carrie Mendivil / Mary Kate McDonough 415-937-5405

About Renalytix
Renalytix is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. Renalytix's products are being designed to make significant improvements in kidney disease diagnosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.





