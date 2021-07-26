Renalytix to Present at the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) (“Renalytix” or the “Company”) today announced the company will be presenting at the upcoming 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Virtual Global Growth Conference.



Renalytix’s management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11 at 2:30pm EDT. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentations on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.renalytix.com.