BC Craft Supply Co Announces Provision Patent for Custom Cannabis Micro-Dosing Tablet Dispenser

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co Ltd., (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or the “Company”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, FeelWell Brands Inc. (“FeelWell”) has filed a provisional patent application in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for a custom cannabis micro-dosing tablet dispenser for it’s brand CLIX and other commercial licensing applications.

Micro-dosing is the practice of taking small amounts of cannabis to reap the medical benefits of THC, while potentially avoiding its psychoactive effects that may interfere with the demands of daily life. FeelWell’s custom micro dosing tablet dispenser allows users to benefit from very low doses of cannabis, and its unique friendly design is easy to use.

“FeelWell is proud to bring this best-in-class device to market, which delivers a specific dose of cannabinoids in each tablet, allowing for a more predictable and accurate experience,” said CRFT, CEO, Matthew Watters. “Our new micro-tablet dispenser, coupled with our latest device partnership with Omura gives CLIX a unique point of differentiation in the United States cannabis market; ensuring our innovative formulations are paired with the right technology to deliver the optimal customer experience. From recreational to pharmaceutical applications, we see amazing potential for novel applications of the device.”

FeelWell has entered into partnerships with Sinc&Berger and The Hershey Group to facilitate ongoing patents, design changes, and to bring the micro-dosing tablet dispensers to market across the United States through a series of licensing opportunities. Expected distribution in the California market will commence in the Fall of 2021, with national distribution in late 2021.    

About BC Craft Supply Co Ltd.

BC Craft Supply Co Ltd. is a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The Company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include:

  • CRFT a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market;
  • Medcann Health Products - a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus, BC;
  • Feelwell Brands, a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and 
  • AVA Pathways a pre-clinical biotech company focused on neuroplasticity and mental health applications using psilocybin and compounds derived from mushrooms.

CRFT works with local artist cross-sectors and remains fervently committed to keeping the art, technique, and purity of their pursuit.

