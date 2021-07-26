checkAd

Core One Labs’ Akome Seeks to Revolutionize Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease and Submits Application to Protect IP

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABD), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Akome Biotech Ltd. (“Akome”) has commenced the development of another breakthrough psychedelic drug formulation, and confirms the filing of another provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) under application number 63147338, for the protection of its intellectual property designed to address Parkinson’s Disease, also known as AKO004.

Akome’s AKO004 psychedelic drug formulation, for use in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, is a composition comprising the psychedelic compound N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and, a specifically chosen, naturally occurring plant bioactive. Initial data analysis indicates that the AKO004 composition is safe and efficacious for use, and presents many positive properties which may counter or mitigate neurodegeneration including, anti-oxidant activity (through downregulation of adhesion molecules), oxidative stress suppression (through direct free radical scavenging), and upregulation of intracellular antioxidant defenses (e.g. enhancing glutathione levels). Additionally, initial data mapping also suggests that the compound may play a neuroprotective role in the brain, generally.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that is caused by degeneration of the nerve cells in the part of the brain called the substantia nigra, which controls movement. Neurodegeneration occurs when nerve cells in the brain or peripheral nervous system lose function over time and ultimately die. 1It is estimated that over 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease. Within the United States it is further estimated that over 930,000 people live with Parkinson’s disease and approximately 60,000 more are diagnosed each year. An even more staggering statistic is that this number is predicted to rise to 1.2 million by 2030.

Although treatments may help relieve some of the physical or mental symptoms associated with neurodegenerative diseases, there is currently no way to slow disease progression and no known cures.

Cellular reprogramming has been very progressive over the last decade. Akome’s AKO0004 drug formulation presents strong indication as a viable candidate for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease,” stated Joel Shacker CEO of the Company.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Core One Labs’ Akome Seeks to Revolutionize Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease and Submits Application to Protect IP VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABD), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Akome Biotech Ltd. (“Akome”) has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
FPT Industrial Bourbon-Lancy plant awarded World Class Manufacturing Gold Medal
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board