Core One Labs’ Akome Seeks to Revolutionize Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease and Submits Application to Protect IP

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABD), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Akome Biotech Ltd. (“Akome”) has commenced the development of another breakthrough psychedelic drug formulation, and confirms the filing of another provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) under application number 63147338, for the protection of its intellectual property designed to address Parkinson’s Disease, also known as AKO004.



Akome’s AKO004 psychedelic drug formulation, for use in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, is a composition comprising the psychedelic compound N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and, a specifically chosen, naturally occurring plant bioactive. Initial data analysis indicates that the AKO004 composition is safe and efficacious for use, and presents many positive properties which may counter or mitigate neurodegeneration including, anti-oxidant activity (through downregulation of adhesion molecules), oxidative stress suppression (through direct free radical scavenging), and upregulation of intracellular antioxidant defenses (e.g. enhancing glutathione levels). Additionally, initial data mapping also suggests that the compound may play a neuroprotective role in the brain, generally.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that is caused by degeneration of the nerve cells in the part of the brain called the substantia nigra, which controls movement. Neurodegeneration occurs when nerve cells in the brain or peripheral nervous system lose function over time and ultimately die. 1It is estimated that over 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease. Within the United States it is further estimated that over 930,000 people live with Parkinson’s disease and approximately 60,000 more are diagnosed each year. An even more staggering statistic is that this number is predicted to rise to 1.2 million by 2030.

Although treatments may help relieve some of the physical or mental symptoms associated with neurodegenerative diseases, there is currently no way to slow disease progression and no known cures.

“Cellular reprogramming has been very progressive over the last decade. Akome’s AKO0004 drug formulation presents strong indication as a viable candidate for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease,” stated Joel Shacker CEO of the Company.