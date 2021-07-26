checkAd

Digihost and Bit Digital Announce Expansion of Strategic Collaboration to Further Increase Combined Hashrates by 2 EH

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 13:00   

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) (“Digihost”) and Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital”) (together, the “Companies”) are pleased to announce that the Companies have entered into a second strategic co-mining agreement (the “Agreement”). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Digihost will provide certain premises (the “Premises”) to Bit Digital for the operation of a 100 MW Bitcoin mining system (the “Miners”) to be delivered by Bit Digital for a term of two years. This expanded collaboration between Digihost and Bit Digital is expected to facilitate an additional increase in hashrate of approximately 2 EH between the companies, and a total increase in hashrate between the two companies of approximately 2.4 EH including the initial collaboration agreement that was previously announced on June 10, 2021.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Digihost will provide power and management services for the operation of the Miners. In consideration for these services, after paying Digihost a competitive rate for power, Digihost and Bit Digital will participate in a profit-sharing arrangement based on a fixed distribution formula. It is expected that the Miners will be delivered and installed beginning in January 2022.

Michel Amar, Digihost’s CEO, stated: “We are committed to build on and expand our strategic collaboration with Bit Digital, which based on current Bitcoin metrics, is expected to deliver significant results through the overall increase in hashrate of 2.4 EH between the two companies. Our business strategy continues to be growth through the expansion of our mining infrastructure, vertical integration of green sources of energy and tactical partnerships with leading companies in the blockchain sector, while striving to maintain our focus on being an industry leading ESG company. We are also excited to share with the marketplace that we are currently in the process of establishing a research and development facility in Houston, Texas, which will serve as the technology headquarters for the Company from where we plan to explore cloud computing, artificial intelligence and deep learning applications. The expansion into Texas fits with our objective of geographic diversification and access to top tier human resources in the technology sector. We look forward to providing further updates on these most recent developments.”

