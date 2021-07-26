CareDx Launches ACROBAT Study to Potentially Change Care Paradigm for Stem Cell Transplant Patients

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients, today announced the enrollment of the first patient in the Assessing Chimerism and Relapse of Bone marrow/ HCT transplant using AlloHeme Testing (ACROBAT) study at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

ACROBAT is the prospective multi-center study of AlloHeme, to study the potential of relapse surveillance for stem cell transplant patients

The ACROBAT study is a prospective, multicenter, observational cohort study to evaluate the use of AlloHeme, a microchimerism tool to predict post-transplant relapse in patients with allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplants (HCT), also known as bone marrow or stem cell transplants.

AlloHeme is an innovative testing solution that utilizes Next-Generation Sequencing technology to measure the relative amount of donor and recipient cells after a stem cell transplant. Monitoring for changes in chimerism over time using AlloHeme has the potential to significantly change patient surveillance and care in the underserved HCT patient population.

Approximately 10,000 allogeneic stem cell transplants occur in the US each year as a potential cure for patients with late-stage cancer, such as acute myelogenous leukemia, acute lymphoid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. Chimerism testing has played an important role in monitoring donor engraftment in HCT patients. Predicting relapse using microchimerism measurement may establish a new standard in HCT patient surveillance and could enable earlier intervention and better outcomes.

“We are excited to introduce AlloHeme as a new innovation in the field of stem cell transplantation. CareDx has led the way in improving the standards of care in solid organ transplant and cell therapy monitoring, and now we enter into the stem cell transplant field with this first patient enrolled in ACROBAT,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx.

“We are excited to work with CareDx on the ACROBAT study,” said Dr. Ronald Sobecks, Blood and Marrow Transplant Program, Taussig Cancer Institute and Professor of Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University. “Although chimerism monitoring after allogeneic HCT has been a standard practice for decades, disease relapse remains the leading cause of treatment failure post-transplant. Further refinements in chimerism monitoring using AlloHeme’s higher sensitivity testing with a standardized surveillance protocol may allow for earlier detection of disease relapse. Potential therapeutic interventions may be implemented more readily, which may improve outcomes.”