Questor Announces New Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor", the “Company”), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ann-Marie Osinski, CPA, CA, as its new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective August 3, 2021.

Ms. Osinski brings more than thirty years of financial and strategic leadership experience working with publicly listed companies in Canada and Internationally. Commenting on the appointment, Audrey Mascarenhas, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “I am thrilled to welcome Ann-Marie to our Executive Leadership Team. With a strong sustainability and business development background, she will add value to the team as it grows and diversifies its technology and services to meet the market demands created by a rapidly changing ESG landscape with global focus on the impact of methane emissions on climate change.”

Ann-Marie has a proven track record of quality financial reporting and internal controls, strategic risk management, successful capital raises, financial due diligence, regulatory compliance and effective corporate governance.

Prior to joining Questor, Ann-Marie was the Senior Financial Consultant for a TSX Venture Exchange Company and an Independent Board member for the Alberta Electric System Operator. She spent 27 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in the Audit and Risk Assurances practices. During her thirteen years as a partner at PwC, she held a variety of market facing leadership roles including Sustainability leader, where she was responsible for growing the business with respect to sustainability reporting and greenhouse gas verification.

“I can’t imagine a more exciting time to join Questor, as it executes on its strategic initiatives to meet the rapidly changing market demand for ESG solutions,” says Ann-Marie.

About Questor Technology Inc.
Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with operations across North America, the Company provides specialized waste gas incineration products and services that destroy harmful pollutants in any waste gas stream at 99.99 percent efficiency enabling its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites. The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all of the emission detection data available and demonstrates how Questor’s combustion and power generation technologies can be used to help clients achieve zero emission targets at their sites.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Questor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘QST’.

Audrey Mascarenhas
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 571-1530
Facsimile: (403) 571-1539
Email: amascarenhas@questortech.com

This document is not intended for dissemination or distribution in the United States.





