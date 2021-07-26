AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.

Propagation Services Canada Subsidiary Also Re-Branded As Boundary Bay Cannabis to Coincide with the First Cannabis Crop Harvest

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (“AGRA” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF) is pleased to announce that effective July 28, 2021, it will change its name (the ‘Name Change”) to Agra Ventures Ltd. (“Agra Ventures”) to better reflect the evolved vision and strategic direction of the Company under current leadership. The Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the Name Change and it is anticipated that the Company’s common shares (the “Shares”) will begin trading under its new name on or about Wednesday, July 28, 2021.



The Shares will continue to trade under the “AGRA” ticker symbol on the CSE. The CUSIP number assigned to the Shares following the Name Change will be 008505109 (ISIN: CA0085051096). No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the Name Change and do not need to be exchanged.

Re-Brand and New Logos:

In addition, the Company has re-branded (the “Re-Brand”) its primary subsidiary of Propagation Services Canada under the name of Boundary Bay Cannabis (“Boundary Bay Cannabis”) to more accurately depict the picturesque setting in which its cannabis plants are grown within the area of Delta, British Columbia. The Company is at a point of forging a new path for itself in the world of cannabis curation and creation. Agra Ventures’ technologies and practices are industry-leading and aid it in pioneering new growing techniques at the Delta greenhouse.

The Name Change is accompanied by a new logo and blue-based colour scheme to emphasize the Company’s outgoing, strong and daring approach, while the Re-Brand also comes with a new logo for Boundary Bay Cannabis. The process of updating Agra Ventures’ contact information, website, social media profiles and other uses of its name, as well as replacing the Propagation Services Canada brand with Boundary Bay Cannabis, is currently under way and is expected to be completed shortly.

Cannabis Crop Harvest Update:

The timing of the Name Change and Re-Brand coincides with the recently completed harvest of the Company’s first crop of cannabis grown over 130,000 square feet at its Delta greenhouse, which is now drying and will soon be tested for potency and prepared for sale. The completed harvest is predominantly comprised of the Mimosa 37 strain of cannabis, with secondary quantities of the Kosher Kush and Gelato strains. Subject to the results of the upcoming potency tests, the Company expects the crop to be valued and sold on a business-to-business basis to a third-party Canadian licensed producer in August. The Company’s next crop of cannabis plants is currently being prepared for growth at the Delta facility.