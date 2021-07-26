International Consolidated Uranium Announces Name Change and Continuance

The Company also announces that it has engaged Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (“ EMC ”) to provide investor/public relations services. Based in Orlando, Florida, with affiliates around the world, EMC is an international investor relations firm that brings decades of combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC’s services are intended to help small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“ CUR ”, the “ Company ” or “ Consolidated Uranium ”) (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that, effective July 23, 2021, the Company has changed its corporate name to “Consolidated Uranium Inc.” and filed articles of continuance to continue from the Province of British Columbia into the Province of Ontario. The Company’s common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “CUR”. Shareholders approved the name change and the continuance at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2021.

Under the terms of the agreement (the “Agreement”), EMC has agreed to provide a combination of content production and strategic digital media services over a 12-month term for a total payment USD $250,000. To the knowledge of the Company, neither EMC nor any of its principals have an ownership interest, directly or indirectly, in Consolidated Uranium or its securities, and the Company has not granted EMC or its principals any right to acquire such interests. EMC is at arm’s length to CUR and has no other relationship with CUR, except pursuant to the Agreement. The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Consolidated Uranium Inc.

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) is well financed to execute its strategy of consolidating and advancing uranium projects around the globe. The Company has acquired or has entered into option agreements to acquire a 100% interest in uranium projects, in Australia, Canada, Argentina and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development.

Philip Williams

President and CEO

+1 778 383 3057

pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.