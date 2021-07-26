checkAd

HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

EXHIBIT 99.1

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $13.7 million, or $0.50 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.40%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 15.07%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) of 16.22%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $14.2 million; or $0.52 per diluted share, adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.45%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 15.56%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 16.76%
______________________________
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
   

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $13.7 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021. This compares to net income of $15.2 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021, and net income of $7.4 million, or $0.27 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “As economic activity increased in our markets, we saw strong performance among our customer base resulting in continued inflows of core deposits, growth in earning assets, increases in card income and wealth management revenue, and further improvement in asset quality. Combined with disciplined expense control, these positive trends resulted in continued solid results for the Company. As economic conditions further improve during the second half of the year, we are hopeful to see higher levels of loan demand that will allow us to deploy our significant excess liquidity. We are also focused on completing our acquisition of NXT Bancorporation, which we still expect to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021. We believe the addition of NXT and the presence it will provide in faster growing markets in Iowa will enhance the value of our franchise and improve our ability to generate higher levels of organic growth in the years ahead.”

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for the additional C Corp equivalent tax expense for periods prior to October 11, 2019, acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $14.2 million, or $0.52 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021. This compares to adjusted net income of $14.0 million, or $0.51 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021, and adjusted net income of $8.2 million, or $0.30 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $29.7 million, an increase of 2.0% from $29.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-earning assets.

Relative to the second quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $0.8 million, or 2.7%. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.14%, compared to 3.25% for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to an unfavorable shift in the mix of earning assets, primarily due to increased deposit balances being held in cash and lower-yielding securities.

Relative to the second quarter of 2020, net interest margin decreased from 3.51%. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in the average yield on earning assets and increased deposit balances being held in cash and lower-yielding securities.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.8 million, a decrease of 18.8% from $10.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. Second quarter 2021 results included a negative $0.3 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment compared to a positive $1.7 million fair value adjustment in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, gains on sale of mortgage loans decreased $0.5 million due to a lower level of mortgage refinancing activity.

Relative to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased 8.9% from $8.1 million, primarily attributable to an increase in wealth management fees and card income. Wealth management fees increased $0.5 million as a result of higher values of assets under management during second quarter of 2021 relative to the second quarter of 2020. Card income increased $0.5 million as a result of increased card transaction volume driven by the full reopening of Illinois following COVID-19 prevention measures. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.6 million decrease in gains on sale of mortgage of loans due to a lower level of mortgage refinancing activity.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $22.2 million, down slightly from $22.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. Decreases in occupancy of bank premises and salaries expenses were mostly offset by increases in marketing and other noninterest expenses.

Relative to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense decreased 5.7% from $23.5 million. The decline was primarily attributable to the second quarter of 2020 results including a $0.6 million charge for the supplemental executive retirement plan (SERP) which was terminated in June 2019 and paid out in June 2020.

NXT Bancorporation, Inc. Pending Acquisition

On June 7, 2021, HBT and NXT Bancorporation, Inc. (NXT), the holding company for NXT Bank, jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which HBT will acquire NXT and NXT Bank. The acquisition will expand HBT’s footprint into Iowa. Acquisition-related expenses were $157 thousand during the second quarter of 2021.

Branch Rationalization Plan

In April 2021, the Company made plans to close or consolidate six branches. One branch was consolidated during the second quarter of 2021, and the remaining five branches are expected to close during the third quarter of 2021. This branch rationalization plan is expected to result in approximately $0.8 million of total pre-tax nonrecurring costs, primarily related to asset impairment charges and severance payments. When fully realized, the Company estimates annual cost savings, net of associated revenue impacts, related to the branch rationalization plan to be approximately $1.1 million. Branch closure expenses were $104 thousand during the second quarter of 2021.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.15 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $2.27 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.28 billion at June 30, 2020. The $118.6 million decrease in loans from March 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to a decrease in PPP loans, as PPP loan forgiveness exceeded originations on second draw PPP loans as well as lower non-PPP commercial and industrial, multi-family and commercial real estate - owner occupied loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.42 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $3.36 billion at March 31, 2021 and $3.02 billion at June 30, 2020. The $68.7 million increase in total deposits from March 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $61.1 million increase in public funds deposits as a result of real estate tax collections.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $7.4 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared with $9.1 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, and $14.0 million, or 0.61% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The $1.7 million reduction in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to the transfer of one loan to foreclosed assets, partially offset by one relationship moving to nonaccrual status that totaled $2.9 million at June 30, 2021. The $6.5 million reduction in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to the return to accrual status of one agricultural credit that totaled $4.8 million at June 30, 2020.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. The negative provision was primarily due to a $1.3 million decrease in specific reserves on loans individually evaluated for impairment. Additionally, changes to qualitative factors resulted in a $0.5 million decrease in required reserve, primarily reflecting the shrinking impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our borrowers.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were $90 thousand, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $0.3 million, or (0.06)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2021, and net recoveries of $63 thousand, or (0.01)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2020.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.23% of total loans and 357.91% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021, compared with 1.27% of total loans and 315.48% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021.

Capital

At June 30, 2021, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be “well-capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

    Well Capitalized
  June 30, Regulatory
  2021 Requirements
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 18.55 % 10.00 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 15.79 % 8.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.25 % 6.50 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.67 % 5.00 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.44 % N/A  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.84 % N/A  

 

______________________________
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
   

Stock Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 27,016 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $17.22 under its stock repurchase program. Purchases were conducted in accordance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $15 million of its common stock under its stock repurchase program in effect until December 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $13.0 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company. The bank provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 62 branches. As of June 30, 2021, HBT had total assets of $4.0 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, and total deposits of $3.4 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back to 1920.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), originated loans and acquired loans and any ratios derived therefrom, efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted net income, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals, future earnings levels, future loan growth, and the potential acquisition of NXT and NXT Bank. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic on our operations and our customers’ businesses; the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect our capital levels and earnings, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values and further increase our allowance for credit losses; our asset quality and any loan charge-offs; changes in interest rates and general economic, business and political conditions in the United States generally or in Illinois in particular, including in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to the potential acquisition of NXT, including the possibility that shareholders of NXT may not approve the merger agreement, that a condition to closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied, that either party may terminate the merger agreement or that the closing of the proposed transaction might be delayed or not occur at all; the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations of NXT into those of HBT; the effects of the merger in HBT’s future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans; risks relating to other acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Important Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed acquisition of NXT, HBT and NXT intend to file materials with the SEC, including a Registration Statement on Form S-4 of HBT that will include a joint proxy statement/prospectus of HBT and NXT. After the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC, HBT and NXT intend to mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus to the shareholders of NXT. This press release is not a substitute for the joint proxy statement/prospectus or the Registration Statement or for any other document that HBT or NXT may file with the SEC and send to NXT’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. NXT’S SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY AND THOROUGHLY READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, AS MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY HBT WITH THE SEC, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT HBT, NXT, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, THE RISKS RELATED THERETO AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus, as each may be amended from time to time, and other relevant documents filed by HBT with the SEC (when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by HBT will be available free of charge from HBT’s website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com or by contacting HBT’s Investor Relations Department at HBTIR@hbtbank.com.

Participants in the Proxy Solicitation

HBT, NXT and their respective directors and certain of their executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed, under SEC rules, to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from NXT’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of HBT is included in its definitive proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting filed with the SEC on April 7, 2021. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of NXT and additional information regarding the persons who may be deemed participants and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Registration Statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus and other materials when they are filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the paragraphs above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed acquisition of NXT or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

CONTACT:
Matthew Keating
HBTIR@hbtbank.com
(310) 622-8230


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30, 
    2021
 		  2021
 		  2020
 		  2021
 		  2020
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Loans, including fees:                              
Taxable   $ 25,278     $ 25,134     $ 25,337     $ 50,412     $ 52,278  
Federally tax exempt     540       610       532       1,150       1,206  
Securities:                              
Taxable     4,058       3,633       3,172       7,691       6,506  
Federally tax exempt     1,144       1,136       1,227       2,280       2,255  
Interest-bearing deposits in bank     115       80       79       195       808  
Other interest and dividend income     12       13       14       25       28  
Total interest and dividend income     31,147       30,606       30,361       61,753       63,081  
                               
INTEREST EXPENSE                              
Deposits     613       644       1,042       1,257       2,637  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     8       7       11       15       31  
Borrowings           1       1       1       1  
Subordinated notes     469       470             939        
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     357       355       399       712       842  
Total interest expense     1,447       1,477       1,453       2,924       3,511  
Net interest income     29,700       29,129       28,908       58,829       59,570  
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES     (2,162 )     (3,405 )     3,573       (5,567 )     7,928  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     31,862       32,534       25,335       64,396       51,642  
                               
NONINTEREST INCOME                              
Card income     2,449       2,258       1,998       4,707       3,790  
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,390       1,297       1,133       2,687       2,967  
Wealth management fees     2,005       1,972       1,507       3,977       3,321  
Mortgage servicing     711       685       727       1,396       1,451  
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment     (310 )     1,695       (508 )     1,385       (2,679 )
Gains on sale of mortgage loans     1,562       2,100       2,135       3,662       2,671  
Gains (losses) on securities     6       40       57       46       5  
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets     216       (76 )     58       140       93  
Gains (losses) on other assets     (48 )     1       (69 )     (47 )     (72 )
Other noninterest income     793       836       1,022       1,629       1,765  
Total noninterest income     8,774       10,808       8,060       19,582       13,312  
                               
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                              
Salaries     12,275       12,596       12,674       24,871       25,428  
Employee benefits     1,455       1,722       2,455       3,177       4,889  
Occupancy of bank premises     1,463       1,938       1,642       3,401       3,470  
Furniture and equipment     603       623       609       1,226       1,212  
Data processing     1,721       1,688       1,672       3,409       3,258  
Marketing and customer relations     843       565       817       1,408       1,861  
Amortization of intangible assets     258       289       305       547       622  
FDIC insurance     244       240       218       484       254  
Loan collection and servicing     333       365       494       698       842  
Foreclosed assets     319       143       88       462       177  
Other noninterest expense     2,640       2,375       2,525       5,015       4,793  
Total noninterest expense     22,154       22,544       23,499       44,698       46,806  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE     18,482       20,798       9,896       39,280       18,148  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE     4,765       5,553       2,477       10,318       4,508  
NET INCOME   $ 13,717     $ 15,245     $ 7,419     $ 28,962     $ 13,640  
                               
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC   $ 0.50     $ 0.55     $ 0.27     $ 1.06     $ 0.50  
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED   $ 0.50     $ 0.55     $ 0.27     $ 1.05     $ 0.50  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING     27,362,579       27,430,912       27,457,306       27,396,557       27,457,306  


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets

    June 30,    March 31,    June 30, 
    2021   2021   2020
    (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 47,861     $ 22,976     $ 21,789  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     497,742       406,760       292,576  
Cash and cash equivalents     545,603       429,736       314,365  
                   
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value     836,267       856,835       701,353  
Debt securities held-to-maturity     309,132       192,994       73,823  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value     3,338       3,332       3,263  
Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value     1,552       1,552       1,552  
Restricted stock, at cost     2,739       2,498       2,498  
Loans held for sale     5,951       12,882       25,934  
                   
Loans, before allowance for loan losses     2,152,119       2,270,705       2,275,795  
Allowance for loan losses     (26,507 )     (28,759 )     (29,723 )
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses     2,125,612       2,241,946       2,246,072  
                   
Bank premises and equipment, net     51,900       52,548       53,883  
Bank premises held for sale     121       121       121  
Foreclosed assets     7,757       4,748       4,450  
Goodwill     23,620       23,620       23,620  
Core deposit intangible assets, net     2,251       2,509       3,408  
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value     7,319       7,629       5,839  
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries     1,165       1,165       1,165  
Accrued interest receivable     12,785       12,718       12,661  
Other assets     16,565       18,781       27,405  
Total assets   $ 3,953,677     $ 3,865,614     $ 3,501,412  
                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing   $ 1,011,481     $ 968,991     $ 856,030  
Interest-bearing     2,413,153       2,386,975       2,159,083  
Total deposits     3,424,634       3,355,966       3,015,113  
                   
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     46,756       41,976       51,354  
Subordinated notes     39,277       39,257        
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     37,681       37,665       37,616  
Other liabilities     32,135       33,344       49,489  
Total liabilities     3,580,483       3,508,208       3,153,572  
                   
Stockholders' Equity                  
Common stock     275       275       275  
Surplus     191,185       191,004       190,687  
Retained earnings     175,328       165,735       139,667  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     8,386       1,906       17,211  
Treasury stock at cost     (1,980 )     (1,514 )      
Total stockholders’ equity     373,194       357,406       347,840  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,953,677     $ 3,865,614     $ 3,501,412  
                   
SHARE INFORMATION                  
Shares of common stock outstanding     27,355,053       27,382,069       27,457,306  


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

    June 30,    March 31,    June 30, 
    2021   2021   2020
    (dollars in thousands)
LOANS                        
Commercial and industrial   $ 321,352     $ 412,812     $ 408,230  
Agricultural and farmland     231,527       228,032       239,101  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied     212,597       224,599       228,506  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied     531,803       516,963       535,339  
Multi-family     212,079       236,381       186,440  
Construction and land development     204,619       215,375       247,640  
One-to-four family residential     302,888       300,768       308,133  
Municipal, consumer, and other     135,254       135,775       122,406  
Loans, before allowance for loan losses   $ 2,152,119     $ 2,270,705     $ 2,275,795  
                         
PPP LOANS (included above)                        
Commercial and industrial   $ 115,538     $ 175,389     $ 166,868  
Agricultural and farmland     8,711       8,921       4,027  
Municipal, consumer, and other     1,273       6,249       7,063  
Total PPP Loans   $ 125,522     $ 190,559     $ 177,958  


    June 30,    March 31,    June 30, 
    2021   2021   2020
    (dollars in thousands)
DEPOSITS                        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 1,011,481     $ 968,991     $ 856,030  
Interest-bearing demand     1,023,565       1,008,954       880,007  
Money market     506,880       499,088       480,497  
Savings     603,849       593,472       487,761  
Time     278,859       285,461       310,818  
Total deposits   $ 3,424,634     $ 3,355,966     $ 3,015,113  


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/
Cost*
 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/
Cost*
 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/
Cost*
    (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                                                            
Loans   $ 2,234,388     $ 25,818     4.63 %   $ 2,284,159     $ 25,744     4.57 %   $ 2,265,032     $ 25,869     4.59 %
Securities     1,121,104       5,202     1.86       1,004,877       4,769     1.92       721,817       4,399     2.45  
Deposits with banks     438,001       115     0.11       345,915       80     0.09       326,216       79     0.10  
Other     2,726       12     1.83       2,498       13     2.04       2,496       14     2.21  
Total interest-earning assets     3,796,219     $ 31,147     3.29 %     3,637,449     $ 30,606     3.41 %     3,315,561     $ 30,361     3.68 %
Allowance for loan losses     (28,939 )                   (31,856 )                   (26,125 )              
Noninterest-earning assets     156,559                     155,622                     163,713                
Total assets   $ 3,923,839                   $ 3,761,215                   $ 3,453,149                
                                                             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                                            
Liabilities                                                            
Interest-bearing deposits:                                                            
Interest-bearing demand   $ 1,019,488     $ 127     0.05 %   $ 997,720     $ 117     0.05 %   $ 860,131     $ 162     0.08 %
Money market     502,448       94     0.08       482,385       89     0.07       477,441       118     0.10  
Savings     601,615       46     0.03       541,896       41     0.03       474,609       50     0.04  
Time     290,865       346     0.48       294,172       397     0.55       317,965       712     0.90  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,414,416       613     0.10       2,316,173       644     0.11       2,130,146       1,042     0.20  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     47,170       8     0.07       46,348       7     0.06       53,867       11     0.08  
Borrowings     440           0.39       500       1     0.44       2,582       1     0.03  
Subordinated notes     39,265       469     4.80       39,245       470     4.85                  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     37,671       357     3.80       37,655       355     3.83       37,605       399     4.26  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,538,962     $ 1,447     0.23 %     2,439,921     $ 1,477     0.25 %     2,224,200     $ 1,453     0.26 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     992,699                     920,514                     824,232                
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     26,988                     37,223                     58,177                
Total liabilities     3,558,649                     3,397,658                     3,106,609                
Stockholders' Equity     365,190                     363,557                     346,540                
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,923,839                   $ 3,761,215                   $ 3,453,149                
                                                             
Net interest income/Net interest margin (3)         $ 29,700     3.14 %         $ 29,129     3.25 %         $ 28,908     3.51 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)           503     0.05             503     0.05             483     0.06  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2)         $ 30,203     3.19 %         $ 29,632     3.30 %         $ 29,391     3.57 %
Net interest rate spread (4)                 3.06 %                 3.16 %                 3.42 %
Net interest-earning assets (5)   $ 1,257,257                   $ 1,197,528                   $ 1,091,361                
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     1.50                     1.49                     1.49                
Cost of total deposits                 0.07 %                 0.08 %                 0.14 %

 

______________________________
* Annualized measure.
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
    Average             Average          
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost*
 		  Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost*
    (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                                        
Loans   $ 2,259,136     $ 51,562     4.60 %   $ 2,203,031     $ 53,484     4.88 %
Securities     1,063,312       9,971     1.89       695,194       8,761     2.53  
Deposits with banks     392,213       195     0.10       288,637       808     0.56  
Other     2,612       25     1.93       2,461       28     2.29  
Total interest-earning assets     3,717,273     $ 61,753     3.35 %     3,189,323     $ 63,081     3.98 %
Allowance for loan losses     (30,390 )                   (24,300 )              
Noninterest-earning assets     156,093                     155,923                
Total assets   $ 3,842,976                   $ 3,320,946                
                                         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                        
Liabilities                                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                                        
Interest-bearing demand   $ 1,008,664     $ 244     0.05 %   $ 835,999     $ 413     0.10 %
Money market     492,472       183     0.07       470,782       512     0.22  
Savings     571,921       87     0.03       454,442       120     0.05  
Time     292,509       743     0.51       329,867       1,592     0.97  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,365,566       1,257     0.11       2,091,090       2,637     0.25  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     46,761       15     0.06       47,917       31     0.13  
Borrowings     470       1     0.42       1,402       1     0.07  
Subordinated notes     39,255       939     4.83                  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     37,663       712     3.81       37,597       842     4.50  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,489,715     $ 2,924     0.24 %     2,178,006     $ 3,511     0.32 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     956,806                     747,473                
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     32,077                     51,437                
   Total liabilities     3,478,598                     2,976,916                
Stockholders' Equity     364,378                     344,030                
   Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,842,976                     3,320,946                
                                         
Net interest income/Net interest margin (3)         $ 58,829     3.19 %         $ 59,570     3.76 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)           1,006     0.06             946     0.06  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2)         $ 59,835     3.25 %         $ 60,516     3.82 %
Net interest rate spread (4)                 3.11 %                 3.66 %
Net interest-earning assets (5)   $ 1,227,558                   $ 1,011,317                
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     1.49                     1.46                
Cost of total deposits                 0.08 %                 0.19 %


______________________________
* Annualized measure.
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

    June 30,    March 31,    June 30, 
    2021   2021   2020
    (dollars in thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS                        
Nonaccrual   $ 6,823     $ 9,106     $ 13,945  
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)     583       10       7  
Total nonperforming loans     7,406       9,116       13,952  
Foreclosed assets     7,757       4,748       4,450  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 15,163     $ 13,864     $ 18,402  
                         
NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Originated) (2)                        
Nonaccrual   $ 4,319     $ 2,101     $ 9,059  
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing     583       10       7  
Total nonperforming loans (originated)     4,902       2,111       9,066  
Foreclosed assets     856       737       1,092  
Total nonperforming assets (originated)   $ 5,758     $ 2,848     $ 10,158  
                         
NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Acquired) (2)                        
Nonaccrual   $ 2,504     $ 7,005     $ 4,886  
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)                  
Total nonperforming loans (acquired)     2,504       7,005       4,886  
Foreclosed assets     6,901       4,011       3,358  
Total nonperforming assets (acquired)   $ 9,405     $ 11,016     $ 8,244  
                         
Allowance for loan losses   $ 26,507     $ 28,759     $ 29,723  
                         
Loans, before allowance for loan losses   $ 2,152,119     $ 2,270,705     $ 2,275,795  
Loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (2)     2,054,291       2,156,095       2,132,189  
Loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (2)     97,828       114,610       143,606  
                         
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS                        
Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses     1.23 %     1.27 %     1.31 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans     357.91       315.48       213.04  
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses     0.34       0.40       0.61  
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.38       0.36       0.53  
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets     0.70       0.61       0.81  
                         
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Originated) (2)                        
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses     0.24 %     0.10 %     0.43 %
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets     0.28       0.13       0.48  
                         
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Acquired) (2)                        
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses     2.56 %     6.11 %     3.40 %
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets     8.98       9.29       5.61  

 

______________________________
(1) Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $27 thousand, $29 thousand, and $0.1 million as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
(2) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) and nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by the Company. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30, 
    2021   2021   2020   2021
   2020
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES   (dollars in thousands)
Beginning balance   $ 28,759     $ 31,838     $ 26,087     $ 31,838     $ 22,299  
Provision     (2,162 )     (3,405 )     3,573       (5,567 )     7,928  
Charge-offs     (402 )     (195 )     (160 )     (597 )     (1,381 )
Recoveries     312       521       223       833       877  
Ending balance   $ 26,507     $ 28,759     $ 29,723     $ 26,507     $ 29,723  
                               
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 90     $ (326 )   $ (63 )   $ (236 )   $ 504  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (originated) (1)     (214 )     (320 )     3       (534 )     175  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (acquired) (1)     304       (6 )     (66 )     298       329  
                               
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses   $ 2,234,388     $ 2,284,159     $ 2,265,032     $ 2,259,136     $ 2,203,031  
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (1)     2,127,221       2,166,079       2,117,131       2,146,796       2,050,377  
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (1)     107,167       118,080       147,901       112,340       152,654  
                               
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses *     0.02 %     (0.06 )%     (0.01 )%     (0.02 )%     0.05 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) * (1)     (0.04 )     (0.06 )           (0.05 )     0.02  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) * (1)     1.14       (0.02 )     (0.18 )     0.53       0.43  


______________________________
* Annualized measure.
(1) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs (originated and acquired), average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired), and net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by the Company. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

 

    As of or for the Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30, 
    2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION                                        
Net income   $ 13,717     $ 15,245     $ 7,419     $ 28,962     $ 13,640  
Earnings per share - Basic     0.50       0.55       0.27       1.06       0.50  
Earnings per share - Diluted     0.50       0.55       0.27       1.05       0.50  
                                         
Book value per share   $ 13.64     $ 13.05     $ 12.67                  
                                         
Shares of common stock outstanding     27,355,053       27,382,069       27,457,306                  
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding     27,362,579       27,430,912       27,457,306       27,396,557       27,457,306  
                                         
SUMMARY RATIOS                                        
Net interest margin *     3.14 %     3.25 %     3.51 %     3.19 %     3.76 %
Efficiency ratio     56.91       55.73       62.74       56.31       63.37  
Loan to deposit ratio     62.84       67.66       75.48                  
                                         
Return on average assets *     1.40 %     1.64 %     0.86 %     1.52 %     0.83 %
Return on average stockholders' equity *     15.07       17.01       8.61       16.03       7.97  
                                         
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)                                        
Adjusted net income   $ 14,168     $ 14,033     $ 8,218     $ 28,201     $ 16,597  
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic     0.52       0.51       0.30       1.03       0.60  
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted     0.52       0.51       0.30       1.03       0.60  
                                         
Tangible book value per share   $ 12.70     $ 12.10     $ 11.68                  
                                         
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (2)     3.19 %     3.30 %     3.57 %     3.25 %     3.82 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (2)     56.18       55.03       61.93       55.59       62.56  
                                         
Return on average tangible common equity *     16.22 %     18.33 %     9.34 %     17.27 %     8.66 %
                                         
Adjusted return on average assets *     1.45 %     1.51 %     0.96 %     1.48 %     1.01 %
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *     15.56       15.65       9.54       15.61       9.70  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *     16.76       16.88       10.35       16.81       10.54  


______________________________
* Annualized measure.
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30, 
    2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
    (dollars in thousands)
Net income   $ 13,717     $ 15,245     $ 7,419     $ 28,962     $ 13,640  
Adjustments:                              
Acquisition expenses     (157 )                 (157 )      
Branch closure expenses     (104 )                 (104 )      
Charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans                 (609 )           (1,457 )
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment     (310 )     1,695       (508 )     1,385       (2,679 )
Total adjustments     (571 )     1,695       (1,117 )     1,124       (4,136 )
Tax effect of adjustments     120       (483 )     318       (363 )     1,179  
Less adjustments, after tax effect     (451 )     1,212       (799 )     761       (2,957 )
Adjusted net income   $ 14,168     $ 14,033     $ 8,218     $ 28,201     $ 16,597  
                               
Average assets   $ 3,923,839     $ 3,761,215     $ 3,453,149     $ 3,842,976     $ 3,320,946  
                               
Return on average assets *     1.40 %     1.64 %     0.86 %     1.52 %     0.83 %
Adjusted return on average assets *     1.45       1.51       0.96       1.48       1.01  


______________________________
* Annualized measure.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30, 
    2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Numerator:                              
Net income   $ 13,717     $ 15,245     $ 7,419     $ 28,962     $ 13,640  
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)     (25 )     (31 )     (19 )     (56 )     (34 )
Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted   $ 13,692     $ 15,214     $ 7,400     $ 28,906     $ 13,606  
                               
Adjusted net income   $ 14,168     $ 14,033     $ 8,218     $ 28,201     $ 16,597  
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)     (26 )     (28 )     (22 )     (54 )     (41 )
Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted   $ 14,142     $ 14,005     $ 8,196     $ 28,147     $ 16,556  
                               
Denominator:                              
Weighted average common shares outstanding     27,362,579       27,430,912       27,457,306       27,396,557       27,457,306  
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units     17,701       2,489             10,137        
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares     27,380,280       27,433,401       27,457,306       27,406,694       27,457,306  
                               
Earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.50     $ 0.55     $ 0.27     $ 1.06     $ 0.50  
Earnings per share - Diluted   $ 0.50     $ 0.55     $ 0.27     $ 1.05     $ 0.50  
                               
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.52     $ 0.51     $ 0.30     $ 1.03     $ 0.60  
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted   $ 0.52     $ 0.51     $ 0.30     $ 1.03     $ 0.60  


______________________________
(1) The Company has granted certain restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30, 
    2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
    (dollars in thousands)
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)                                        
Net interest income   $ 29,700     $ 29,129     $ 28,908     $ 58,829     $ 59,570  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     503       503       483       1,006       946  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1)   $ 30,203     $ 29,632     $ 29,391     $ 59,835     $ 60,516  
                                         
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)                                        
Net interest margin *     3.14 %     3.25 %     3.51 %     3.19 %     3.76 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)     0.05       0.05       0.06       0.06       0.06  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1)     3.19 %     3.30 %     3.57 %     3.25 %     3.82 %
                                         
Average interest-earning assets   $ 3,796,219     $ 3,637,449     $ 3,315,561     $ 3,717,273     $ 3,189,323  


______________________________
* Annualized measure.
(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30, 
    2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
    (dollars in thousands)
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis)                                        
Total noninterest expense   $ 22,154     $ 22,544     $ 23,499     $ 44,698     $ 46,806  
Less: amortization of intangible assets     258       289       305       547       622  
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 21,896     $ 22,255     $ 23,194     $ 44,151     $ 46,184  
                                         
Net interest income   $ 29,700     $ 29,129     $ 28,908     $ 58,829     $ 59,570  
Total noninterest income     8,774       10,808       8,060       19,582       13,312  
Operating revenue     38,474       39,937       36,968       78,411       72,882  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     503       503       483       1,006       946  
Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1)   $ 38,977     $ 40,440     $ 37,451     $ 79,417     $ 73,828  
                                         
Efficiency ratio     56.91 %     55.73 %     62.74 %     56.31 %     63.37 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1)     56.18       55.03       61.93       55.59       62.56  


______________________________
(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

    June 30,    March 31,    June 30, 
    2021   2021   2020
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible common equity                        
Total stockholders' equity   $ 373,194     $ 357,406     $ 347,840  
Less: Goodwill     23,620       23,620       23,620  
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net     2,251       2,509       3,408  
Tangible common equity   $ 347,323     $ 331,277     $ 320,812  
                         
Tangible assets                        
Total assets   $ 3,953,677     $ 3,865,614     $ 3,501,412  
Less: Goodwill     23,620       23,620       23,620  
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net     2,251       2,509       3,408  
Tangible assets   $ 3,927,806     $ 3,839,485     $ 3,474,384  
                         
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     9.44 %     9.25 %     9.93 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.84       8.63       9.23  
                         
Shares of common stock outstanding     27,355,053       27,382,069       27,457,306  
                         
Book value per share   $ 13.64     $ 13.05     $ 12.67  
Tangible book value per share     12.70       12.10       11.68  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30, 
    2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
    (dollars in thousands)
Average tangible common equity                                        
Total stockholders' equity   $ 365,190     $ 363,557     $ 346,540     $ 364,378     $ 344,030  
Less: Goodwill     23,620       23,620       23,620       23,620       23,620  
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net     2,410       2,686       3,589       2,547       3,743  
Average tangible common equity   $ 339,160     $ 337,251     $ 319,331     $ 338,211     $ 316,667  
                                         
Net income   $ 13,717     $ 15,245     $ 7,419     $ 28,962     $ 13,640  
Adjusted net income     14,168       14,033       8,218       28,201       16,597  
                                         
Return on average stockholders' equity *     15.07 %     17.01 %     8.61 %     16.03 %     7.97 %
Return on average tangible common equity *     16.22       18.33       9.34       17.27       8.66  
                                         
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *     15.56 %     15.65 %     9.54 %     15.61 %     9.70 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *     16.76       16.88       10.35       16.81       10.54  


______________________________
* Annualized measure.
   




