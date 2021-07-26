Gaming Technologies, Inc.'s Online Mexico Casino Brand, Vale, Reaches 75,000 Registered Players

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT) ("Gametech"), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx, …

Gametech partnered with Big Bola Casinos, one of Mexico's largest licensed land-based casinos, to launch Vale.mx in Mexico in March 2021. Vale.mx has more than 700 of the best new online premium casino games available, which can be enjoyed on mobile or via desktop.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT) ("Gametech"), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx , announced today that it has surpassed more than 75,000 registered players on Vale.mx . Player registrations continue to increase by approximately 1,000 per day

In May, Gametech announced a one-year endorsement and brand ambassadorship agreement with Mexican boxing champion and icon, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, to help promote and endorse the Vale brand in the United States and Latin America. As part of that agreement, Canelo wore boxing shorts that prominently displayed the Vale logo during his super middleweight title fight against the WBO titleholder, Billy Joe Saunders this past May. The international endorsement deal with Canelo also includes TV commercials, advertising, and social media posts.

Commenting on the announcement, Jason Drummond, founder and CEO of Gametech, stated, "We are excited about early success of the Vale.mx online casino. Reaching 75,000 registered players in just four months is a testament to the opportunity for Vale.mx to be a prominent online casino in the Mexico market."

Gametech owns and operates Vale.mx under Big Bola Casino's existing SEGOB license. Big Bola is one of only 14 operators legally authorized to offer legal betting and online casino services in Mexico. Now Vale.mx is positioned to become one of the leading online casinos and sports books in Mexico.

Mexico is the leading gaming market in Latin America. The country is ranked as the 12th largest market worldwide and is regarded as one of the fastest growing gaming markets, benefitting from being the only market next to the United States to offer legal limited casino gaming. ResearchAndMarkets.com recently issued a report stating the global online gambling market is expected to reach USD $127.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027. According to studies, Mexico has around 55.8 million players, who spent approximately USD $1.6 billion in 2018 and USD $1.8 billion in 2019.