checkAd

Empress Amends Agreement With Endeavour Financial

Autor: Accesswire
26.07.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the amendment of our agreement (the "Agreement") with Endeavour Financial Ltd. ("Endeavour") to assist …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the amendment of our agreement (the "Agreement") with Endeavour Financial Ltd. ("Endeavour") to assist with the identification, evaluation and implementation of funding options including possible debt facilities, as well as, corporate mergers and acquisitions or similar business combinations.

Foto: Accesswire

"We have expanded the role of Endeavour to help Empress accelerate its growth strategy," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "We have been working closely with Endeavour since our inception, building a strong platform to identify investment opportunities and continue to do so. Endeavour's expanded role is to source and evaluate debt facility opportunities and/or corporate transactions for Empress. Endeavour's team is an award-winning group of mining finance experts with a proven track record of success."

Endeavour will provide the Company with general corporate financial advice with respect to its strategic direction and corporate development, pursuant to which Endeavour will provide advice and assistance regarding the solicitation, structuring, negotiating, and closing of potential transactions. This relationship exposes the Company to Endeavour's industry network of contacts and large human resources pool to provide strategic advice.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR FINANCIAL CORP.
Endeavour Financial, with offices in London, UK and George Town, Cayman Islands, is one of the top mining financial advisory firms, with a record of success in the mining industry, specialising in arranging multi-sourced funding solutions for development-stage companies. Endeavour Financial, founded in 1988, has a well-established reputation of achieving success with over US$500 million in royalty and stream finance, US$4 billion in debt finance and US$28 billion in mergers and acquisitions. The Endeavour Financial team has diverse experience in both natural resources and finance, including investment bankers, geologists, mining engineers, cash flow modellers and financiers.

ABOUT EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.
Empress is a new precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on the creation of unique financing solutions for mining companies. Empress has a portfolio of 16 investments and is actively focused on finding industry partners with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial, Terra Capital and Accendo which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

ON BEHALF OF EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.
Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com or contact Kaitlin Taylor, Investor Communications, by email at info@empressroyalty.com or by phone at +1.604.331.2080.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Empress Royalty Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656966/Empress-Amends-Agreement-With-Endeav ...

Empress Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empress Amends Agreement With Endeavour Financial VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the amendment of our agreement (the "Agreement") with Endeavour Financial Ltd. ("Endeavour") to assist …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hannover House Expands Production and Financing Opportunities in Oklahoma as Natural Extension to ...
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Appointment of Business Advisor & Board Observer
Alliance of SUIC Midas and Suntech Unveil A New Marketing Plan To Create Added Value. Suntech ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Avidian Gold Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders
TDG Gold Corp. Commences Drilling at the Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia
MorphoSys AG to Update Financial Guidance for 2021 and Reduce Financial Liabilities
Graphite One Announces Investor Relations Agreement and Loan Maturity Extension
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium to Market
Erin Ventures Receives Shareholder Consent to Proceed with Strategic Partnership on its Boron ...
Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
AmmPower Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Zhenyu Zhang, Ph.D as Chief ...
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Empress Closes and Fully Funds Tahuehueto Silver Stream
Accesswire | Analysen
07.07.21Empress Royalty Corp Retains Market Making Services
Accesswire | Analysen
05.07.21Terra Capital Increases Its Position in Empress Royalty
Accesswire | Analysen