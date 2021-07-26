checkAd

CRCbioscreen announces publication of clinical validation data of a multitarget fecal immunochemical test for colorectal cancer screening

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 13:07  |  47   |   |   

- Detects 35% more advanced adenomas, which could translate into 12% incidence and 8% mortality reduction

- Each year, worldwide 1,8 million people develop colorectal cancer (CRC) and half of them die from it

- Early detection ("screening") & removal of advanced polyps or early cancer is the most effective approach

- The Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT), the most widely used screening test, is effective but misses most advanced adenomas

- Data are published in the prestigious journal Annals of Internal Medicine

- Funding has been secured for a prospective screening trial that will enroll 13,000 participants of the Dutch CRC national screening program, comparing the multitargetFIT (mtFIT) head to head to FIT. This trial is planned to start in the autumn and should be completed by the end of 2022

AMSTERDAM, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRCbioscreen, a Dutch diagnostics company, dedicated to developing a next generation stool test for population based ColoRectal Cancer or CRC screening, today announced the publication of promising results of a diagnostic accuracy study with a multitarget immunochemical test (mtFIT) for early detection of CRC. Data were published in the prestigious journal Annals of Internal Medicine. The researchers found that the combination of 3 biomarkers (hemoglobin, calprotectin and serpin F2) had significantly higher sensitivity compared with the standard FIT test, without compromising specificity. The mtFIT detects 35% more advanced adenomas, which could translate into 12% CRC incidence reduction and 8% CRC mortality reduction.

The paper was authored by a team of researchers and clinicians from the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, in collaboration with researchers from AmsterdamUMC and ErasmusMC in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Addition of protein biomarkers

The researchers used bio-banked residual FIT sample buffer from 1,284 patients to assess if the addition of protein biomarker quantification in stool could be used to improve the sensitivity of FIT, without sacrificing specificity. The patients were classified by their most advanced lesion – CRC, advanced adenomas, advanced serrated polyps, nonadvanced adenomas, and nonadvanced serrated polyps—and then classification and regression tree (CART) analysis was applied to biomarker concentrations in order to identify the optimal combination for detecting advanced neoplasia. Performance of this combination, the mtFIT, was cross-validated using a 'leave-one-out' approach and compared with FIT at equal specificity.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CRCbioscreen announces publication of clinical validation data of a multitarget fecal immunochemical test for colorectal cancer screening - Detects 35% more advanced adenomas, which could translate into 12% incidence and 8% mortality reduction - Each year, worldwide 1,8 million people develop colorectal cancer (CRC) and half of them die from it - Early detection ("screening") & …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hong Kong is the second simplest jurisdiction for business in the latest report by TMF Group; China ...
Cosmetic Chemicals Market Reached $20 Billion Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
The United Arab Emirates Extends Travel Ban for Indians Leaving Expats Stuck Abroad
Lease Management Market Worth $6.35 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
A place for real talents: How the emerging video app Tiki becomes the powerhouse for upcoming stars
Chromatography Software Market Size To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Outstanding Companies Lauded by Frost & Sullivan Institute as Enlightened Growth Leaders
Global Medical Imaging & Informatics Market Thrives with AI and Cloud as Healthcare Sector Focuses ...
Earth Overshoot Day marks the launch of 100 Days of Possibility leading to COP26
Refrigeration Oil Market worth $1.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market worth $197.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
GenFleet Therapeutics and Insilico Medicine Announce Strategic Partnership
Great Place to Work(R) Announces the Best Workplaces in Asia(TM) 2021 Representing +3.3 Million ...
Parexel Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Developing a Flexible and Agile Delivery Model to Improve ...
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom