CRCbioscreen announces publication of clinical validation data of a multitarget fecal immunochemical test for colorectal cancer screening

- Each year, worldwide 1,8 million people develop colorectal cancer (CRC) and half of them die from it

- The Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT), the most widely used screening test, is effective but misses most advanced adenomas

- Data are published in the prestigious journal Annals of Internal Medicine

- Funding has been secured for a prospective screening trial that will enroll 13,000 participants of the Dutch CRC national screening program, comparing the multitargetFIT (mtFIT) head to head to FIT. This trial is planned to start in the autumn and should be completed by the end of 2022

AMSTERDAM, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRCbioscreen, a Dutch diagnostics company, dedicated to developing a next generation stool test for population based ColoRectal Cancer or CRC screening, today announced the publication of promising results of a diagnostic accuracy study with a multitarget immunochemical test (mtFIT) for early detection of CRC. Data were published in the prestigious journal Annals of Internal Medicine. The researchers found that the combination of 3 biomarkers (hemoglobin, calprotectin and serpin F2) had significantly higher sensitivity compared with the standard FIT test, without compromising specificity. The mtFIT detects 35% more advanced adenomas, which could translate into 12% CRC incidence reduction and 8% CRC mortality reduction.

The paper was authored by a team of researchers and clinicians from the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, in collaboration with researchers from AmsterdamUMC and ErasmusMC in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Addition of protein biomarkers

The researchers used bio-banked residual FIT sample buffer from 1,284 patients to assess if the addition of protein biomarker quantification in stool could be used to improve the sensitivity of FIT, without sacrificing specificity. The patients were classified by their most advanced lesion – CRC, advanced adenomas, advanced serrated polyps, nonadvanced adenomas, and nonadvanced serrated polyps—and then classification and regression tree (CART) analysis was applied to biomarker concentrations in order to identify the optimal combination for detecting advanced neoplasia. Performance of this combination, the mtFIT, was cross-validated using a 'leave-one-out' approach and compared with FIT at equal specificity.