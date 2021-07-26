checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Board of Management resolves share buyback for employee share program 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Board of Management resolves share buyback for employee share program 2021

26-Jul-2021 / 13:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Board of Management resolves share buyback for employee share program 2021

Bornheim, July 26, 2021. The Board of Management of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, based in Bornheim/Pfalz, ISIN DE0006084403, today resolved to acquire up to 55,000 treasury stock shares pursuant to § 71 (1) No. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The shares are to be acquired in preparation for the
annual issue of shares to employees scheduled to take place at the end of 2021. The buyback thus meets the objective of an employee share scheme as defined in Article 5 (2) c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council dated April 14, 2014.

The buyback of shares on the basis of this management board resolution will be executed in accordance with the safe harbor regulations set out in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council dated April 14, 2014 and with the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016.

The buyback of shares will begin on August 9, 2021 and will run for a limited period expiring at the end of the 2021/22 financial year (balance sheet date: February 28, 2022). The purchase price to be paid by the company per share (excluding acquisition costs) may not exceed or fall short of the stock market price by more than 10%. The stock market price referred to corresponds to the average of the closing prices in Xetra trading at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the five trading days immediately preceding the respective acquisition. Moreover, the shares will not be acquired at a price in excess of that determined pursuant to Article 3 (2) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016. Buyback orders will only be submitted during continuous trading and not within auction phases. Orders in place at the beginning of an auction phase will not be amended during such phase. The maximum total purchase price for which shares are to be acquired by HORNBACH Baumarkt AG amounts to Euro 2,500,000.00.

