checkAd

Virios Therapeutics Highlights Clinical Sites Fully Operational in Phase 2b Fibromyalgia Study Featuring FDA “Fast Track” Review Designated Antiviral Therapy, Oral IMC-1

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 13:05  |  36   |   |   

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat chronic pain and fatigue related diseases, announced today that all 41 sites involved in its ongoing 460 patient Phase 2b fibromyalgia (FM) trial are now fully activated and enrolling patients. This trial builds on the encouraging results from the Company’s previously completed IMC-1 phase 2a FM clinical study. The 143-patient Phase 2a trial demonstrated that VIRI’s lead antiviral development candidate, orally administered IMC-1, met its primary endpoint of pain reduction and was statistically better tolerated than placebo.

IMC-1 is a novel, proprietary, fixed dose, antiviral therapy combining famciclovir and celecoxib. This dual mechanism antiviral therapy is designed to synergistically suppress Herpes Simplex Virus-1 (“HSV-1”) activation and replication. It is the Company’s hypothesis that HSV-1 related immune responses can serve as a catalyst for symptoms commonly associated with FM, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and fatigue related disorders. This hypothesis is supported by both clinical and mechanistic data, the latter of which has suggested that HSV-1 is actively replicating in the tissue of patients diagnosed with FM and chronic GI disorders, such as IBS.

“We are pleased that enrollment in our FORTRESS study is proceeding as planned and that all of our sites are now able to recruit patients,” said Dr. R. Michael Gendreau, Virios’ Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Gendreau continued, “Data from our prior clinical work has been presented in several recent medical meetings. These data demonstrate that in our Phase 2a FM trial, in addition to meeting the primary endpoint of significantly greater pain reduction compared with placebo, patients treated with IMC‑1 reported significantly greater improvement on the Revised Fibromyalgia Impact Questionnaire (“FIQ-R”) total score showed significant improvement on all three of the FIQ‑R domains, and also showed statistical significance on the patient global impression of change (PGIC). In addition, treatment with IMC-1 was exceptionally well tolerated in this study. These secondary endpoint results, combined with excellent tolerability, suggest that IMC‑1 may represent a promising treatment option not only for alleviating pain, but also for improving other symptoms associated with FM, such as stiffness, sleep quality, depression, anxiety and fatigue.”

Seite 1 von 3


Virios Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Virios Therapeutics Highlights Clinical Sites Fully Operational in Phase 2b Fibromyalgia Study Featuring FDA “Fast Track” Review Designated Antiviral Therapy, Oral IMC-1 Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat chronic pain and fatigue related diseases, announced today that all 41 sites involved in its ongoing 460 patient …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Change of Name
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
ModivCare Expands Personal Care Segment with Acquisition of CareFinders
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Comes in Third at the 2021 HAPO Columbia Cup
Arizona Metals Corp Announces Kay Mine Drilling intersects 54 m grading 1.9% Cu, 2.9 g/t Au, 5.0% ...
DigitalBridge Announces Acquisition of Leading Asian Data Center Business
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste