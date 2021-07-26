checkAd

MorphoSys Cuts Revenue Guidance on Lower Monjuvi Estimates; Sees Higher Costs

Autor: PLX AI
26.07.2021, 13:08   

(PLX AI) – MorphoSys outlook FY revenue now EUR 155-180 million vs EUR 150-200 million previously.The updated revenue guidance primarily reflects updated Monjuvi(R) product sales expectationsMorphoSys also sees higher costs: Group operating …

  • (PLX AI) – MorphoSys outlook FY revenue now EUR 155-180 million vs EUR 150-200 million previously.
  • The updated revenue guidance primarily reflects updated Monjuvi(R) product sales expectations
  • MorphoSys also sees higher costs: Group operating expenses, which is comprised of R&D and Selling, as well as General & Administrative expenses, in the range of € 435 to € 465 million (previously: € 355 to € 385 million)
  • Shares down 4%
