Claritas Cites Data from Study Demonstrating Effectiveness of Nitric Oxide in Patients with Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia as Validation of the Company’s Nitric Oxide-Releasing Compound, R-107

The study at Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust was the largest of its kind worldwide. In this study, 35 Patients with COVID-19 pneumonia who were on ventilation were given inhaled nitric oxide as part of routine care when they were failing to respond to best standard treatments. This led to significant improvements in oxygen levels and improvements in ventilatory efficiency at 24 hours and for up to five days.

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CLAS and OTC: KALTF) (the " Company " or " Claritas ") today announced that a recently published study led by clinicians at Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust 1 validates the potential of the Company’s proprietary nitric oxide releasing compound, R-107, as a potential therapy for coronavirus and COVID-19 infection. In the cited study, inhaled nitric oxide was seen to significantly improve oxygen levels administered in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

COVID-19

COVID-19 is caused by a coronavirus called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

The Science of Nitric Oxide and R-107

Claritas is developing R-107 for the potential treatment of vaccine resistant COVID-19 infection and pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”).

R-107 Is a Nitric Oxide-Releasing Compound

R-107 is a proprietary nitric oxide-releasing compound. Following administration, R-107 enters the bloodstream, where it slowly releases nitric oxide systemically over 24 hours.

1 Garfield B., McFadyen C., Briar C., Bleakley C., Viachou A., Baldwin M., et. al., British Journal of Anaesthesia, Volume 126, Issue 2, E72-E75, February 01, 2021.



Nitric Oxide is a Critical Part of the Body’s Natural Defense System Against Viruses

Nitric oxide is a natural molecule with antiviral properties that is produced by the body itself. It is an integral part of the body’s natural defense system. When a viral threat is present, white blood cells migrate to the area of infection and release a burst of nitric oxide that crosses into the infected cell and inactivates the virus, so that it is incapable of further replication and spread.

Nitric Oxide - Kills Viruses on Contact

Nitric oxide is known to have a broad antiviral activity against multiple viruses, including those whose genes are encoded by RNA, so-called “RNA viruses”.2 The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is responsible for COVID-19 infection, is an RNA virus. Other RNA viruses of importance that cause human disease include influenza, SARS, the common cold, hepatitis C, hepatitis E, West Nile fever, rabies, and measles.