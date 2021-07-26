checkAd

Claritas Cites Data from Study Demonstrating Effectiveness of Nitric Oxide in Patients with Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia as Validation of the Company’s Nitric Oxide-Releasing Compound, R-107

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 13:15  |  49   |   |   

Study Demonstrated that Nitric Oxide Administered to Patients with Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia Significantly Improved Oxygen Levels

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CLAS and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Claritas") today announced that a recently published study led by clinicians at Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust1 validates the potential of the Company’s proprietary nitric oxide releasing compound, R-107, as a potential therapy for coronavirus and COVID-19 infection. In the cited study, inhaled nitric oxide was seen to significantly improve oxygen levels administered in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

The study at Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust was the largest of its kind worldwide. In this study, 35 Patients with COVID-19 pneumonia who were on ventilation were given inhaled nitric oxide as part of routine care when they were failing to respond to best standard treatments. This led to significant improvements in oxygen levels and improvements in ventilatory efficiency at 24 hours and for up to five days.

COVID-19

COVID-19 is caused by a coronavirus called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). 

The Science of Nitric Oxide and R-107

Claritas is developing R-107 for the potential treatment of vaccine resistant COVID-19 infection and pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”).

R-107 Is a Nitric Oxide-Releasing Compound
R-107 is a proprietary nitric oxide-releasing compound. Following administration, R-107 enters the bloodstream, where it slowly releases nitric oxide systemically over 24 hours.

____________
1 Garfield B., McFadyen C., Briar C., Bleakley C., Viachou A., Baldwin M., et. al., British Journal of Anaesthesia, Volume 126, Issue 2, E72-E75, February 01, 2021.

Nitric Oxide is a Critical Part of the Body’s Natural Defense System Against Viruses
Nitric oxide is a natural molecule with antiviral properties that is produced by the body itself. It is an integral part of the body’s natural defense system. When a viral threat is present, white blood cells migrate to the area of infection and release a burst of nitric oxide that crosses into the infected cell and inactivates the virus, so that it is incapable of further replication and spread.

Nitric Oxide - Kills Viruses on Contact
Nitric oxide is known to have a broad antiviral activity against multiple viruses, including those whose genes are encoded by RNA, so-called “RNA viruses”.2 The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is responsible for COVID-19 infection, is an RNA virus. Other RNA viruses of importance that cause human disease include influenza, SARS, the common coldhepatitis Chepatitis EWest Nile feverrabies, and measles.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Claritas Cites Data from Study Demonstrating Effectiveness of Nitric Oxide in Patients with Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia as Validation of the Company’s Nitric Oxide-Releasing Compound, R-107 Study Demonstrated that Nitric Oxide Administered to Patients with Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia Significantly Improved Oxygen LevelsSAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CLAS and OTC: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
FPT Industrial Bourbon-Lancy plant awarded World Class Manufacturing Gold Medal
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board