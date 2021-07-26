Netheru OU Launches The World's First and Largest Exchange for Personality

The company is working to solve the single biggest problem that almost every asset out there faces today. According to the CEO Ricky Ammendola, "Every day people come across assets that are born and then eventually they die. Their value soars enriching thousands of people and then eventually those assets collapse irretrievably, with them destroying the savings of people who invested in those assets. There are hundreds if not thousands of examples of such assets and cryptocurrencies, which soared overnight gaining the attention and capital from millions of people and then eventually they died, financially crippling all those people who invested in those assets. No asset or crypto, be it tangible or intangible is prone to this and everything has seen ups and downs depending upon the mood of the market and its volatility.

TALLINN, Estonia, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Crypto Company based out of Europe; named Nether launches the world's first and largest exchange for personality. The rationale behind the idea? To help people determine the true monetary value of their personality.

However, if there is one key takeaway from all this, it is that those assets or the entire market itself is no more influenced by real facts, instead it is influenced by news and rumors generated by people and often those people who are famous or influential."

The recent case of Doge coin, a cryptocurrency created as a joke with no intrinsic value went soaring through the sky, all because of a series of tweets from Elon Musk. This is a proof of the fact that the markets are no longer influenced by the real value of the assets; instead it is us people who decide which way the market would go.

So it might raise the question; if the actual value of the asset no longer matters, what it is that actually matters. The answer is simple, all assets, in whatever market they may be found, are based on a single supreme asset that is human personality. The power of human personality can influence the performance of those assets simply by opinions left on social networks.

Behind those innocuous but powerful opinions are the primordial energies of reputation, influence and leadership, capable of moving the community, or even creating large communities that may support an idea or an asset.

In this world of today, where human personalities hold immense power, social media networks are nothing but a platform to showcase one's personality. It has become the battleground where wars of likes and comments are fought every day to prove one's worth. Some win, while some loose. However, the value created on these networks is very much real and desirable, even though these likes and comments can be effortlessly placed or sometimes even be bought.