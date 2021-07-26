checkAd

Penn Virginia Announces Proposed $400 Million Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

HOUSTON, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia”) (NASDAQ: PVAC) today announced that, subject to market conditions and other factors, its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary Penn Virginia Escrow LLC (the “Escrow Issuer”) intends to offer $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The gross proceeds of the offering and other funds will initially be deposited in an escrow account pending satisfaction of certain conditions, including the expected consummation of Penn Virginia’s merger (the “Lonestar Merger”) with Lonestar Resources US Inc. (“Lonestar”) on or prior to November 26, 2021. Upon satisfaction of the escrow release conditions, Penn Virginia Holdings, LLC (“Holdings”) will assume the obligations under the Notes, the Escrow Issuer will be merged with and into Holdings (with Holdings as the surviving entity), the Notes will be guaranteed by the subsidiaries of Holdings that guarantee its reserve-based revolving credit facility, and the escrowed proceeds relating to the offering of the Notes will be released.

Upon the release of the funds from escrow, Penn Virginia intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay and discharge the long-term debt of Lonestar and to use the remainder, along with cash on hand, to repay Penn Virginia’s second lien term loan in full and pay related expenses.

If escrow release conditions are not satisfied on or before November 26, 2021, or at any time prior to such date the Lonestar Merger has been terminated or we have decided that we will not pursue the consummation of the Lonestar Merger (or determined that the consummation of the Lonestar Merger is not reasonably likely to be satisfied by such date), then the escrowed funds will be applied to the mandatory redemption of the Notes at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date.

The Notes will be offered and sold in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under, or an applicable exemption from, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

