checkAd

ContextVision – Mandatory notification of trade – primary insider

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 13:24  |  40   |   |   

STOCKHOLM – July 26, 2021 – Olof Sandén, Chairman of the Board of ContextVision, has on July 6, 2021 purchased 500 shares in ContextVision AB at an average price of NOK 18.00 per share. After the transaction, Mr Sandén holds a total of 3,000 shares in ContextVision AB.

With reference to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act ("STA"), kindly note the following primary insider share transaction:

Name of listed entity: ContextVision AB
ISIN number: SE0014731154
Stock ticker: CONTX
Name of primary insider: Olof Sandén
Relation to listed entity: Chairman of the Board of Directors
Trade: 500 shares
Date: 06.07.2021
Average purchase price: NOK 18.00 per share
Primary insider’s total shareholdings post-purchase: 3,000 shares
Primary insider’s percentage shareholding post-purchase: 0.00004%

For further information, please contact ContextVision’s CEO, Fredrik Palm, at +46 76 870 25 43 or visit www.contextvision.com.

###

About ContextVision

ContextVision is a medical technology software company specialized in image analysis and artificial intelligence. As the global market leader within image enhancement, we are a trusted partner to leading manufacturers of ultrasound, X-ray and MRI equipment around the world.

Our expertise is to develop powerful software products, based on proprietary technology and artificial intelligence for image-based applications. Our cutting-edge technology helps clinicians accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.

ContextVision is now entering the fast-growing digital pathology market. We are re-investing significantly in our product portfolio of decision support tools and we are dedicated to becoming a leading resource for pathologists to radically develop cancer diagnosis and improve patient care.

The company, established in 1983, is based in Sweden with local representation in the U.S., Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker CONTX.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ContextVision – Mandatory notification of trade – primary insider STOCKHOLM – July 26, 2021 – Olof Sandén, Chairman of the Board of ContextVision, has on July 6, 2021 purchased 500 shares in ContextVision AB at an average price of NOK 18.00 per share. After the transaction, Mr Sandén holds a total of 3,000 shares …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Visionstate Corp. Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board