Erin Ventures Receives Shareholder Consent to Proceed with Strategic Partnership on its Boron Project

Autor: Accesswire
26.07.2021, 13:30  |  62   |   |   

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Erin Ventures Inc. ("Erin" or the "Company") (TSXV:EV) is pleased to report that it has received requisite consent from the majority of its shareholders, approving the Company's proposed option and joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") with Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas"). As all other conditions precedent have been satisfied, and the final outstanding condition was approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Transaction with Temas is officially approved and becomes binding on the parties effective immediately.

"We are very pleased to have received such overwhelming shareholder support for this transaction" said Tim Daniels, CEO of Erin. "We are looking forward to advancing the Piskanja Project as expeditiously as possible, with the ultimate goal of a profitable partnership with Temas."

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has provided Temas with the irrevocable right and option to earn up to a 50% undivided interest in its Piskanja Borate Project (the "Property") located in Serbia. As total consideration for the option, Temas will provide the Company with 250,000 common shares and 250,000 common share purchase warrants in the capital of Temas, and Temas will incur up to €10,500,000 in work expenditures on the Property.

About Piskanja Boron Property

Erin's wholly-owned subsidiary, Balkan Gold d.o.o. ("Balkan Gold"), holds Erin's rights to Piskanja, Erin's boron deposit with an indicated mineral resource of 7.8 million tonnes (averaging 31.0 per cent B2O3), and an inferred resource of 3.4 million tonnes (averaging 28.6 per cent B2O3), calculated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves ("CIM Standards"), as disclosed in Erin's report titled, "Mineral Resource Estimate Update On The Piskanja Borate Project, Serbia, October 2016 - Amended February 28 2019" - prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. The responsible persons for the Updated MRE are Dr Mike Armitage (C.Eng. C.Geol.) and Dr Mikhail Tsypukov who are both full time employees of SRK, Qualified Persons in accordance with CIM Standards, and independent of Erin and Balkan Gold.

