Erin Ventures Receives Shareholder Consent to Proceed with Strategic Partnership on its Boron Project

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Erin Ventures Inc. ("Erin" or the "Company") (TSXV:EV) is pleased to report that it has received requisite consent from the majority of its shareholders, approving the Company's proposed option and joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") with Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas"). As all other conditions precedent have been satisfied, and the final outstanding condition was approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Transaction with Temas is officially approved and becomes binding on the parties effective immediately. "We are very pleased to have received such overwhelming shareholder support for this transaction" said Tim Daniels, CEO of Erin. "We are looking forward to advancing the Piskanja Project as expeditiously as possible, with the ultimate goal of a profitable partnership with Temas."