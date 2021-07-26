checkAd

Enzolytics Announces the Appointment of Steve Sharabura as President of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary RobustoMed, Inc (A/K/A ENZO SUB)

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) ("Enzolytics" and the "Company") announced today the appointment of Steve Sharabura as President of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary RobustoMed, Inc. (A/K/A ENZO SUB) based in Atlanta, GA. RobustoMed will be initiating a new business model focused on developing international partnership opportunities for medical development stage drug and product companies. Mr. Sharabura will focus on revenue and partnership expansion in key markets worldwide, including specific initiatives in Brazil, Costa Rica and other emerging markets.

A native of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Mr. Sharabura is also experienced in international affairs. He led technology expansion efforts with a key United Nations Agency. He has successfully sold a $10m+ new emerging technology to major telecommunications firms. Steve has 30 years of key operational and sales experiencein various technological fields, both with a series of small entrepreneurial companies and large multinational companies as well. He has previously succeeded in improving corporate productivity across a wide range of disciplines.

Steve holds a Masters of Business Administration from Cornell University and a Bachelors of Administrative Science (Economics) from the University of Western Ontario.

Charles Cotropia, CEO of Enzolytics, said: "We are pleased with the addition of Steve Sharabura to our team and look forward the benefits to be derived from the implementation of the new business model for RobustoMed. We look forward to significant growth in this new business segment."

Steve Sharabura, President of ENZC Sub, Inc., said: “Aggressive growth is our main concern and will be our main focus. I am beyond excited to make that happen.”

About Enzolytics, Inc.
Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to commercializing its multiple proprietary therapeutics to treat debilitating infectious diseases, including the Company's patented ITV-1 therapeutic suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), which studies have shown effectively treats HIV/AIDS. IPF is the active component of ITV-1 and is a purified extract of porcine pepsin. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

Additionally, the Company has proprietary technology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases, including HIV, rabies, influenza A, influenza B, tetanus, and diphtheria. In addition, its proprietary methodology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies is currently employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat other infectious diseases, including the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

21.07.21Enzolytics and Lonza Bioscience Combine Technologies to Fast-track Development and Production of Anti-HIV and Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Monoclonal Antibodies produced by Enzolytics
Accesswire | Analysen
20.07.21Enzolytics Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent with Creative Biolabs, Inc. for Licensing and Commercialization of anti-HTLV-1 Monoclonal Antibodies
Accesswire | Analysen