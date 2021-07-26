checkAd

Implementation of Novel Technologies to Make Green, Sustainable Carpets to Drive Carpet Backing Material Market, says TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 13:30  |  49   |   |   

- Upsurge in demand for carpets in both household as well as non-residential applications is projected to propel the carpet backing material market

- Carpet backing materials significantly influence effectiveness and quality of carpets and customer purchase preferences

ALBANY, N.Y., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carpet backing material market has witnessed slow but steady pace of innovations. However, in the recent years, market participants have been mainly focused on the development of more sustainable and greener carpet backing materials, which help improve the overall functionality of carpets. In order to obtain a competitive advantage, some firms in the present market environment are concentrating on growing their production capacities through product innovation and new investments. Technological advancements have played a significant role in enhancing the quality of final products, such as improving tuft bind and pattern definition.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

Some of the most significant developments such as spunlaid polyester nonwovens, use of digital printing technology in the carpet industry combined with product promotional techniques techniques have emphasized on the significance of carpet components. This factor is likely to fuel the growth of the carpet backing material market during the forecast period. Furthermore, as carpet backing materials have an influence on the entire quality as well as performance of carpets, they play a critical role in influencing customer purchase preferences. There is a high demand for carpet backing materials from residential as well as commercial buildings. Thus, the global carpet backing material market is expected to reach around US$ 11 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=31649

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Manufacturers Experimenting with Materials to Launch Innovative Products

Technological innovations and developments are mostly focused on the creation of environment-friendly carpets. Several firms are increasingly concentrating on improving materials used in the making of carpet backings to provide sustainable goods. These materials are in high demand, since carpet backings are being highly utilized to improve carpet insulation, increase softness, and reduce noise. In the recent years, sustainability has remained a significant factor that is likely to impact the development of new carpet backings. Spunlaid polyester nonwovens have become a popular carpet backing material in the past few years due to their increased resilience. Furthermore, the introduction of sophisticated digital printing technology is predicted to drive the manufacturing of carpet backings, resulting in significant expansion of the carpet backing material market.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Implementation of Novel Technologies to Make Green, Sustainable Carpets to Drive Carpet Backing Material Market, says TMR - Upsurge in demand for carpets in both household as well as non-residential applications is projected to propel the carpet backing material market - Carpet backing materials significantly influence effectiveness and quality of carpets and customer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hong Kong is the second simplest jurisdiction for business in the latest report by TMF Group; China ...
Cosmetic Chemicals Market Reached $20 Billion Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
The United Arab Emirates Extends Travel Ban for Indians Leaving Expats Stuck Abroad
CRCbioscreen announces publication of clinical validation data of a multitarget fecal ...
A place for real talents: How the emerging video app Tiki becomes the powerhouse for upcoming stars
Lease Management Market Worth $6.35 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Chromatography Software Market Size To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Outstanding Companies Lauded by Frost & Sullivan Institute as Enlightened Growth Leaders
Netheru OU Launches The World's First and Largest Exchange for Personality
Titel
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market worth $197.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
GenFleet Therapeutics and Insilico Medicine Announce Strategic Partnership
Great Place to Work(R) Announces the Best Workplaces in Asia(TM) 2021 Representing +3.3 Million ...
Parexel Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Developing a Flexible and Agile Delivery Model to Improve ...
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom