Implementation of Novel Technologies to Make Green, Sustainable Carpets to Drive Carpet Backing Material Market, says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carpet backing material market has witnessed slow but steady pace of innovations. However, in the recent years, market participants have been mainly focused on the development of more sustainable and greener carpet backing materials, which help improve the overall functionality of carpets. In order to obtain a competitive advantage, some firms in the present market environment are concentrating on growing their production capacities through product innovation and new investments. Technological advancements have played a significant role in enhancing the quality of final products, such as improving tuft bind and pattern definition.

Some of the most significant developments such as spunlaid polyester nonwovens, use of digital printing technology in the carpet industry combined with product promotional techniques techniques have emphasized on the significance of carpet components. This factor is likely to fuel the growth of the carpet backing material market during the forecast period. Furthermore, as carpet backing materials have an influence on the entire quality as well as performance of carpets, they play a critical role in influencing customer purchase preferences. There is a high demand for carpet backing materials from residential as well as commercial buildings. Thus, the global carpet backing material market is expected to reach around US$ 11 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Market Report

Manufacturers Experimenting with Materials to Launch Innovative Products

Technological innovations and developments are mostly focused on the creation of environment-friendly carpets. Several firms are increasingly concentrating on improving materials used in the making of carpet backings to provide sustainable goods. These materials are in high demand, since carpet backings are being highly utilized to improve carpet insulation, increase softness, and reduce noise. In the recent years, sustainability has remained a significant factor that is likely to impact the development of new carpet backings. Spunlaid polyester nonwovens have become a popular carpet backing material in the past few years due to their increased resilience. Furthermore, the introduction of sophisticated digital printing technology is predicted to drive the manufacturing of carpet backings, resulting in significant expansion of the carpet backing material market.