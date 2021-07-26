Iveric Bio Completes Patient Enrollment of GATHER2 Pivotal Clinical Trial of Zimura Ahead of Schedule

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) today announced the early completion of patient enrollment of GATHER2, the Company’s second pivotal clinical trial of Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) in development for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The Company expects topline GATHER2 data to be become available during the second half of 2022, approximately one year after the enrollment of the last patient, plus the time needed for database lock and analysis.

“The time to complete enrollment in the Zimura GATHER2 clinical trial was four months ahead of our original timeline. That we were able to accomplish this during the unprecedented challenges stemming from the global COVID-19 pandemic, we believe highlights the unmet need of patients and physicians for a treatment of GA secondary to AMD,” stated Glenn P. Sblendorio, Chief Executive Officer of Iveric Bio. “Patient retention continues to exceed our expectations in GATHER2. We look forward to sharing the topline results of GATHER2 in the second half of 2022 and to the potential opportunity to bring Zimura therapy to GA secondary to AMD patients around the world.”

In June 2021, the Company announced that it is targeting patient retention for the trial, as measured by the injection fidelity rate through month 12, of greater than 90%. Injection fidelity is calculated by dividing the total number of actual injections by the total number of expected injections based on the number of enrolled patients. The Company considers injection fidelity to be the most important component of patient retention because it reflects the timely administration of the drug into the patient’s eye.

The Company also announced earlier this month that it received written agreement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for the overall design of GATHER2. The agreement further solidifies the Company’s plans to file an application with the FDA for marketing approval of Zimura for GA secondary to AMD, if the ongoing GATHER2 clinical trial meets its primary endpoint at 12 months. Zimura met its pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint at 12 months and reached statistical significance in the previously completed GATHER1 pivotal clinical trial.