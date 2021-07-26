Nextech to Launch Augmented Reality NFT Hologram Creator Platform

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech'' or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events, today revealed plans to launch its NFT hologram creator platform. The creator platform will leverage the Company's human hologram creator platform HoloX , which is expected to launch in the third quarter. Once launched, customers will have the ability to seamlessly experience its digital collectibles in augmented reality.

According to Reuters, “The market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) surged to new highs in the second quarter, with $2.5 billion in sales so far this year, up from just $13.7 million in the first half of 2020, marketplace data showed. An NFT is a crypto asset, representing an intangible digital item such as an image, video, or in-game item. Owners of NFTs are recorded on blockchain, allowing an NFT to be traded as a stand-in for the digital asset it represents.”

The Company has a two staged rollout plan where initially AR human holograms are purchased through a third-party NFT marketplace, then viewed and experienced outside a digital wallet using Nextech’s HoloX application. The second stage of the rollout includes minting the NFT on Nextech’s platform and being able to buy and sell human holograms on Nextech’s platform.

The Company is also in talks with existing marketplaces to leverage its newly acquired Threedy.AI 3D content creation technology to turn existing NFT artwork into AR NFTs at scale using Nextech’s Threedy AI. Through a simple JavaScript tag integration, NFT product photos are automatically onboarded, 3D models are created for each NFT through the power of AI and hosted on the Threedy’s cloud, and 3D visualizations are served to client properties using web AR/3D, all within a single integrated platform. This platform will support the production of thousands of 3D models per week, further advancing the reach of the NFT market.

Dawsyn Borland, VP of AR Innovation Labs and Content comments:

“This venture is an exciting step forward for Nextech and a big move for creators and consumers alike. AR experiences are extremely well positioned as NFTs, as they not only display digital content but allow buyers to interact with them.” She continues, “Our current technology stack is perfectly in line with the global adoption of NFTs and we are thrilled to meet this growing demand.”