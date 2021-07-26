New Nickel Sulphide Mineralization discovered 1 km South of the Marbridge Nickel Mine at the Somanike Project in Quebec

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1 Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new zone of high-grade nickel sulphide mineralization from recent drilling south of the Marbridge Mine at the Somanike Project, in the Abitibi Region of Quebec (Figure 1).

2021 Drill Program Results

The winter 2021 program consisted of six holes totalling 1,580 metres to test priority targets along the Ataman conductor trend, interpreted recently from a 2014 VTEM survey, and to follow-up on a nearby (200m westwards) massive sulphide intersection of 1.41% Ni over 0.5 m from previous drilling. This new drill program was completed by G4 Drilling of Val-d’Or, Quebec, under the supervision of GFE Forestry & Exploration Services of La Motte, Quebec and Alexandr Beloborodov Géologue Inc. of Laval, Quebec.

The first drill hole, SR-21-07, designed to test a strong conductor located 400 m west along trend from the historical Ataman showing, intersected massive nickel sulphides (Figures 2 and 3). Two sulphide mineralized intervals were intersected (Table 1). Samples from the upper mineralized interval returned 0.84% Ni over 4.20 m, including 1.92% Ni over 0.80 m and 1.18% Ni over 1.7 m, from 49.6 m downhole, in altered ultramafic rocks. Samples from the lower mineralized interval returned 0.41% Ni over 8.15 m from 55 m downhole, including 1.18% Ni over 1.7 m, in altered mafic rocks. One of the 0.4 m long massive sulphide core sample returned 0.081 g/t Rh. The drill core samples were assayed by AGAT Laboratories of Mississauga, Ontario. The drill hole was surveyed by a borehole electromagnetic probe (BHEM) for detection of off-hole conductors by TMC Geophysique of Val-d’Or, Quebec. Interpretation work on the survey results continues. The mineralization in SR-21-07 remains open in all directions.