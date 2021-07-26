checkAd

Mason Graphite Announces Investment in New Graphene Venture

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 13:30  |  79   |   |   

MONTRÉAL, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce the launch of Black Swan Graphene Inc. (“Black Swan Graphene”), and the execution, on July 21, 2021, of a Definitive Agreement pursuant to which Mason Graphite has agreed, through Black Swan Graphene, to purchase strategic assets related to a patented graphene processing technology from Thomas Swan & Co. Limited (“Thomas Swan”), a leading United Kingdom based specialty chemical company founded in 1926 exporting today to over 80 countries (the “Transaction”).

On closing of the joint-venture Transaction, Mason Graphite and Thomas Swan will own respectively 66.67% and 33.33% of Black Swan Graphene, which is expected to proceed to a going-public transaction in the coming months.

Since 2012, Thomas Swan has been developing a graphene processing technology, which has now been upscaled three times, from lab-scale, through pilot-scale to commercial-scale. The process allows for the production of high-performance graphene at a cost sufficiently low to engender rapid commercial penetration in industrial applications requiring large volumes of graphene and, in turn, requiring large volumes of graphite. The graphene produced by Thomas Swan has reached significant commercial achievements, having undergone thorough customer testing and qualification processes by globally recognized companies in different manufacturing sectors and electronics, notably for mobile handsets, and is expected to be widely used in “off-the-shelf” products in a near future.

The potential for battery applications was also recently evidenced with the announcement of a collaboration agreement with Johnson Matthey PLC, to use the graphene developed by Thomas Swan to “enhance the overall performance of traditional lithium-ion and next generation batteries”1 (see link below to a joint press release issued on June 22, 2021). Johnson Matthey, a FTSE 100 company listed on the London Stock Exchange, is a global leader in sustainable technologies and innovative battery materials, which are expected to “significantly improve range and cost of electric vehicles”.2

Seite 1 von 8
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mason Graphite Announces Investment in New Graphene Venture MONTRÉAL, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce the launch of Black Swan Graphene Inc. (“Black Swan Graphene”), and the execution, on July 21, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Visionstate Corp. Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrBrixton Metals Discovers Visible Gold at Surface Above a Large Geophysical Feature at the Thorn Project’s Trapper Gold Target
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrOsisko Announces Agreement to Purchase Royalty on Tocantinzinho Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrFuelPositive Hires Core NH3 Technology Patent Co-Inventor Dr. Ghassan Chehade to Lead Prototype Manufacturing
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrGreen Stream Holdings Inc.’s (GSFI) Chuck's Vintage Scores with Polo Hamptons 2021 Sponsorship with Supermodel Host Christie Brinkley
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:49 UhrGowest Gold Announces Debt Conversion
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrAmerican Pacific Mining Samples 59.45 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Tuscarora Gold Project in Nevada
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:18 UhrPhiladelphia Gold/Silver Index: Es bleibt spannend!
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
13:00 UhrFabled Continues To Intercept New High Grade Gold System With Values Intercepted Up To 22.60 g/t Au Expands Surface Drill Program to 14,200 Meters
Accesswire | Analysen
13:00 UhrDenarius Announces 2021 Exploration Plans and Targets for the Lomero-Poyatos Project, Southern Spain
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrGFG and Group 11 Technologies Set to Begin Phase 1 Program to Advance the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project with Disruptive Technology
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten