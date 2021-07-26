Mason Graphite Announces Investment in New Graphene Venture

On closing of the joint-venture Transaction, Mason Graphite and Thomas Swan will own respectively 66.67% and 33.33% of Black Swan Graphene, which is expected to proceed to a going-public transaction in the coming months.

MONTRÉAL, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce the launch of Black Swan Graphene Inc. (“Black Swan Graphene”), and the execution, on July 21, 2021, of a Definitive Agreement pursuant to which Mason Graphite has agreed, through Black Swan Graphene, to purchase strategic assets related to a patented graphene processing technology from Thomas Swan & Co. Limited (“Thomas Swan”), a leading United Kingdom based specialty chemical company founded in 1926 exporting today to over 80 countries (the “Transaction”).

Since 2012, Thomas Swan has been developing a graphene processing technology, which has now been upscaled three times, from lab-scale, through pilot-scale to commercial-scale. The process allows for the production of high-performance graphene at a cost sufficiently low to engender rapid commercial penetration in industrial applications requiring large volumes of graphene and, in turn, requiring large volumes of graphite. The graphene produced by Thomas Swan has reached significant commercial achievements, having undergone thorough customer testing and qualification processes by globally recognized companies in different manufacturing sectors and electronics, notably for mobile handsets, and is expected to be widely used in “off-the-shelf” products in a near future.

The potential for battery applications was also recently evidenced with the announcement of a collaboration agreement with Johnson Matthey PLC, to use the graphene developed by Thomas Swan to “enhance the overall performance of traditional lithium-ion and next generation batteries”1 (see link below to a joint press release issued on June 22, 2021). Johnson Matthey, a FTSE 100 company listed on the London Stock Exchange, is a global leader in sustainable technologies and innovative battery materials, which are expected to “significantly improve range and cost of electric vehicles”.2