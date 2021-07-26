checkAd

Viridian Therapeutics Appoints Kristian Humer as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer

BOULDER, Colo., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies, today announced the appointment of Kristian Humer as its new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer.

“Kristian brings extensive global finance experience as our new CFO and CBO. His appointment builds upon the tremendously talented team of executives we’ve already assembled in recent months, as we advance our pipeline of investigational therapies to address serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs," commented Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Viridian.

"I am excited to join the Viridian team as we position the Company to rapidly advance our pipeline, beginning with our Thyroid Eye Disease programs targeting IGF1-R. I look forward to supporting the growth and evolution of the company as we advance our mission of creating novel medicines for patients’ unmet needs," said Humer.

Mr. Humer spent 20 years on Wall Street, including 14 years as a life science-focused investment banker. He brings significant experience in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and partnering to Viridian. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Banking, Capital Markets & Advisory for the Global Healthcare team at Citigroup, Inc. In this role, he helped lead the firm’s investment banking advisory engagements for small- and mid-sized biopharma and select large cap pharmaceutical companies. He previously served in a number of roles at Citigroup, Inc. as part of their Global Healthcare team. Prior to joining Citigroup, Inc., Mr. Humer served as Vice President of the Investment Banking Division for the Global Healthcare team at Lehman Brothers, Inc. Mr. Humer started his career serving positions of increasing responsibility in the investment banking and private banking divisions of UBS AG and Merrill Lynch (a Bank of America company). He received an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, and a B.A. (Hons) in Accounting & Economics from the University of Reading, United Kingdom.

