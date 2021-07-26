checkAd

Parsons to Lead $953M Ceiling Effort to Protect U.S. Air Force Air Bases

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is excited to lead an industry team to design, mature, procure, integrate, operate, and maintain Air Base Air Defense (ABAD) systems across the European and African continent areas of responsibility for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa. The new 10-year, $953 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) effort will be performed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

“As threats continue to advance and evolve globally, our team of industry leaders is ready to protect the nation’s global warfighters by developing a flexible, responsive, all-domain air base defense system to rapidly detect, alert, deny, or defeat threats ranging from low-cost irregular attacks to hypersonic weapons,” said Shaun McGrath, Parsons’ ABAD program manager. “Our tailored solutions and all-domain expertise combined with next-generation commercial detect and defeat capabilities, enable us to provide constant and reliable protection for our forces today and everyday.”

The Parsons team will focus on the maturation of an all-domain system comprised of commercial off-the-shelf and government off-the-shelf software and hardware technologies with an integrated design to protect existing and future air bases. Parsons touches every aspect of the all-domain battlespace: from space operations to edge computing and full-spectrum cyber; to ground-based command and control systems. The company’s proven operational capabilities will ensure all-domain superiority and information dominance to accelerate decision making in permissive through highly contested environments. 

The Parsons-led ABAD team includes Leidos, Science Applications International Corp (SAIC), SRC, Inc., Stellar Solutions, CUBRC, Darkblade, Leonardo, ELTA North America, Capstone Research, and Black River Systems. Additional industry teaming with Teledyne FLIR, Microsoft, RADA, Liteye, FORTEM, and Rafael will enable us to leverage expanded technologies.

To learn more about Parsons all-domain solutions, please visit: www.parsons.com/markets/defense/

About Parsons 
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact. 

