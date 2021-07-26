checkAd

American Pacific Mining Samples 59.45 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Tuscarora Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / OTCQB: USGDF / FWB: 1QC) (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has recently sampled up to 59.45 grams per tonne (g/t) gold at its Tuscarora Gold Project.

The Tuscarora Gold Project is a high-grade, gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, USA, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the +9.5 million ounce gold producing Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas Deposit which yielded approximately 2.5 million ounces of gold and 30 million ounces of silver. Mining of high-grade gold and silver ores and placers began in the Tuscarora District in the late 1800's. The Dexter gold mine, which has veins that project into the Tuscarora property land package, located south of town and north of the project, produced approximately 40,000 ounces of gold and 100,000 ounces of silver in the mid 1980’s.  More information can be found at: https://americanpacific.ca/projects/tuscarora/

Samples TU-ES21-050 and TU-ES21-051 both showed strong gold numbers with TU-ES21-051 returning a value of 1.73 ounce per ton gold (59.45 grams/tonne) and the TU-ES21-050 returning a value of 0.11oz/ton gold (3.77 grams/tonne).

“The 59.45 g/t gold value from a quartz/adularia vein is the highest grade sample I have collected from the property to date,” states American Pacific President Eric Saderholm. “These samples further illustrate the strength and grade of this series of vein systems. It is worth noting that the South Navajo Vein is but one of at least 10 veins that project onto our Tuscarora Gold Project.”

Table-1: Summary of significant historical drilling intersections
APM (2018)

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) * Au (g/t) ** Ag (g/t) ** Zone
TN-38 150.88 155.45 4.57 127.08 6.53 South Navajo
Including 152.40 153.92 1.52 368.31 3.60 South Navajo
TN-54 210.31 211.84 1.53 51.06 102.90 South Navajo
TNC-02 50.29 51.82 1.53 27.61 11.20 South Navajo
TN-52 150.88 152.40 1.52 13.55 5.40 South Navajo
TN-19 170.69 172.21 1.52 13.00 1.00 South Navajo
16TSRC-006 153.92 155.45 1.53 11.48 11.90 South Navajo
TN-24 108.20 109.73 1.53 9.33 1.00 South Navajo
16TSRC-002 158.50 161.54 3.04 9.13 9.07 South Navajo
Including 158.50 160.02 1.52 13.86 50.00 South Navajo
TN-38 211.84 213.36 1.52 8.75 0.10 South Navajo
FTC-02 174.35 174.65 0.30 8.57 16.11 South Navajo
16TSRC-010 85.34 88.39 3.05 7.78 6.07 South Navajo
TN-24 137.16 138.68 1.52 7.20 3.60 South Navajo
TN-19 134.11 135.64 1.53 7.00 0.40 South Navajo
16TSRC-001 167.64 169.16 1.52 6.91 6.89 South Navajo
TN-36 179.83 182.88 3.05 6.15 1.88 South Navajo
TNC-03 173.74 175.26 1.52 5.32 1.90 South Navajo
TN-40 179.83 181.36 1.53 5.30 2.70 South Navajo
16TSRC-004 62.48 64.01 1.53 5.00 5.07 South Navajo
TN-22 51.82 53.34 1.52 4.62 0.80 South Navajo
16TSRC-002 190.50 192.02 1.52 4.54 4.93 South Navajo
TN-41 204.22 205.74 1.52 4.06 0.80 South Navajo
TN-57 79.25 80.77 1.52 52.37 366.90 East Pediment
TN-63 117.35 118.87 1.52 4.14 0.60 East Pediment

Notes:
* Length (m) represents sampling length downhole. True width of the intersection is unknown but assumed to be less than the reported length.

** Reported grades assume 100-per-cent metallurgical recovery.

*** Intervals were selected and composited based on 4 g/t Au cut-off value.

A full list of drill intercepts can be reviewed at our 43-101 filed in April 2020 Technical Report Tuscarora Property Elco County Nevada USA (americanpacific.ca)

Map 1: Tuscarora Property: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1fa4094-e632-4f49 ...

American Pacific is working on 3D modeling and data review at Tuscarora in advance of additional drilling and will provide an update on timing in Q4 2021.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Phil Mulholland, P.Geo and Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., the designated Qualified Persons (QP) under NI 43-101.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group, which the Company acquired in 2020. For this transaction, American Pacific has been selected as a finalist in the S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories, including 'Deal of the Year,' the category in which American Pacific Mining is competing.  The awards program is hosted by S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Also in the American Pacific's asset portfolio are the Gooseberry Gold-Silver project and the Tuscarora Gold project: two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.  

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.

“Warwick Smith”
CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Contact Kristina Pillon, President, High Tide Consulting Corp., 604.908.1695 / Kristina@americanpacific.ca

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


