Pieridae Energy Limited Announces Initiation of Strategic Review Process

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES

Appoints Interim Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (PEA.TO) today announced the Company has initiated a formal process to identify, examine and consider a range of strategic alternatives with a view to enhancing shareholder value. Such strategic alternatives may include, but are not limited to, a corporate sale, merger, a sale of a material portion of Pieridae’s assets or other transactions.

Pieridae is also pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Gray as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Initiation of Strategic Review Process

Pieridae’s Board of Directors has authorized the creation of a special committee, chaired by Board member Andrew Judson, that will review and evaluate potential strategic alternatives and transactions.

“We are taking this step with the focus of ensuring shareholder value is maximized,” said Pieridae Chief Executive Officer Alfred Sorensen. “Shareholders and the Company have invested heavily in the Goldboro LNG Project for a number of years and we have acquired and consolidated a large base of Foothills upstream assets, so it is prudent for us to look for ways to ensure an appropriate return is found for the investments made to date.”

Peters & Co. Limited has been engaged as financial advisor to advise the special committee in connection with this comprehensive review and analysis of strategic alternatives. McCarthy Tétrault LLP will also provide advice to the committee.

Pieridae has not set a definitive schedule to complete its identification, examination and consideration of strategic alternatives. It is the Company’s current intention not to disclose developments with respect to the process unless and until its Board of Directors has approved a specific transaction or otherwise determines that disclosure is necessary or appropriate. We caution that there are no assurances or guarantees that the process will result in a transaction or, if a transaction is undertaken, the terms or timing of such a transaction.

Due to today’s announcement and the Company’s press release on July 2nd relating to reviewing strategic alternatives for the Goldboro LNG Project, Pieridae will defer its August 12th Q2 investor call. We will communicate any further, material updates at the appropriate time.

