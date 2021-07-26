Imperial Helium Completes Drilling First Well on the Historic Steveville Structure

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Helium Corp. (“Imperial Helium” or the “Company“) (TSX-V: IHC) is pleased to announce it has successfully drilled, logged, and cased its first well, IHC-Steveville-1(102/03-01-020-12W4), on its historic Steveville Helium asset, in South Eastern Alberta. As soon as is practical, the Company will commence completion and production testing of IHC-Steveville-1, and begin field-operations in preparation for drilling IHC-Steveville-2 (103/10-22-020-12W4).



IHC-Steveville-1, Imperial Helium’s first appraisal well of the Steveville structure reached a total depth of 2167.46m (PBTD) and penetrated the crest of the structure, as expected. Preliminary petrophysical analysis of well-logs confirms the presence of a 152m section of the Beaverhill Lake Formation. The depth and thickness of the gas saturated intervals calculated from logs are in-line with pre-drill estimates and are consistent with those identified in the 13-22-020-12W4 (Steveville Blowout) and 4 other wells which penetrate the Steveville structure. David Johnson, Director and CEO commented: “The preliminary results of this first appraisal well are tremendously encouraging and support management’s estimate of at least 1.1Bcf of recoverable helium from the Steveville structure. Shortly, we will commence production testing of IHC-Steveville-1 to appraise the reservoir quality and the deliverability potential last demonstrated by the Steveville blow-out. In addition, we will begin drilling IHC-Steveville-2, the second appraisal well which directly offsets the Steveville blow-out. We remain on schedule with our plan to complete an independent resource assessment of this our founding asset during the fourth quarter of 2021.”

About the Steveville Helium Property

Imperial Helium’s Steveville property is situated over a large basement dome feature with four-way closure. The property is approximately 200Km east of Calgary and 40Km northeast of Brooks where highways 544/876 cross the structure, providing easy access for drilling and development. The property includes land leased from Heritage Royalty Resource Corporation covering 24,635 hectares (95 square miles), with rights for natural gas (including helium) below the base of the Big Valley and Nisku formations.