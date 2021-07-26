NFI announces order of 10 additional battery-electric buses from California’s OCTA, expanding zero-emission mobility in Orange County

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in mobility solutions, today announced that its subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”) has received a firm contract from the Orange County Transportation Authority (“OCTA”) for 10 zero-emission battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE 40-foot transit buses.

The purchase follows New Flyer’s recent delivery to OCTA of 10 hydrogen fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE H2 transit buses and moves toward fulfilment of California’s Innovative Clean Transit (“ICT”) regulation. Adopted by the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) in 2018, ICT statewide regulation mandates agencies to gradually transition to 100% zero-emission bus (“ZEB”) fleets by 2040.

“As we drive toward a zero-emission future, NFI continues to deliver clean, safe, accessible and quiet electric buses throughout the US and around the world,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “Our turnkey electric vehicle solutions combined with dedicated focus on our customer and the end user experience position us extremely well for continued success as we deliver the industry’s broadest offering of battery and fuel-cell electric buses and coaches.”

“With over 1,000 buses delivered since 1990, OCTA continues to rely on New Flyer’s advanced zero-emission technology, including battery-electric and fuel-cell buses, in its transition to clean mobility," said Chris Stoddart, President, North America Bus and Coach. We look forward to continuing to work with OCTA through this new order, which will help create cleaner and more livable communities throughout Orange County by reducing emissions and lowering California’s carbon footprint.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the Company’s vehicles have completed over 40 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. It also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 3,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training. For more information, visit newflyer.com/VIC.