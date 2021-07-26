Gowest Gold Announces Debt Conversion

Unlocks Opportunity to Raise Required Funds to Bring Bradshaw Mine into Production

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gowest Gold Ltd. (“Gowest” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: GWA) is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements, the Company intends to convert a total of $18,024,088 of debt (the “Debt“), owed to four separate creditors (the “Creditors”), into equity of Gowest (the “Transaction”). The Debt, which was incurred by the Company to support operations since 2017, is expected to be converted into common shares at a conversion price of $0.25 per share, resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 72,096,350 common shares of Gowest.



C. Fraser Elliott, Chairman of Gowest said, “This transaction will strengthen Gowest’s balance sheet and is expected to significantly improve Gowest’s prospects for raising the necessary funds to bring the Bradshaw deposit into commercial production. It also demonstrates the confidence our creditors have in our project and especially in our plan to bring the Bradshaw mine into production for the benefit of all of our shareholders. We look forward to reporting on the Company’s continued development.”