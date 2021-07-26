Jerash Holdings to Present at the D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference, August 4 at 11 a.m. ET

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that Gilbert Lee, …

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that Gilbert Lee, its chief financial officer, will present at the D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference on August 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET.

The presentation can be accessed live at https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco55/jrsh/1924531, or from Jerash's website at www.jerashholidngs.com, under Investor Relations, where it also will be archived. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.