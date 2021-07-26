checkAd

Jerash Holdings to Present at the D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference, August 4 at 11 a.m. ET

Autor: Accesswire
FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that Gilbert Lee, its chief financial officer, will present at the D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference on August 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET.

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that Gilbert Lee, its chief financial officer, will present at the D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference on August 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET.

The presentation can be accessed live at https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco55/jrsh/1924531, or from Jerash's website at www.jerashholidngs.com, under Investor Relations, where it also will be archived. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including Walmart, Costco, New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and JanSport). Jerash's existing production facilities comprise four factory units, one workshop, and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 4,500 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities was approximately 12.0 million pieces as of March 31, 2021. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Contact:

PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin Sfetcu or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jsfetcu@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656850/Jerash-Holdings-to-Present-at-the-DA ...

