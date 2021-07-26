checkAd

CORRECTION: CoroWare CEO Discusses Revitalized Business Strategy in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Autor: Accesswire
26.07.2021, 14:00  |  48   |   |   

This press release serves as a correction to a previous release, published on 7/23/2021 at 8 AM EST. References to third-party companies have been removed in this updated article.AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. …

This press release serves as a correction to a previous release, published on 7/23/2021 at 8 AM EST. References to third-party companies have been removed in this updated article.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Lloyd Spencer, CEO of CoroWare Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI) ('the Company'), to discuss the Company's current operations and a recent agreement that serves as a powerful catalyst for its new business model.

Founded in 2000, CoroWare is venturing into the vast resource reclamation space, backed by a team of tenured scientists in the UK. The Company is focused on implementing technology that converts organic waste materials into higher-value products like carbon nanotubes and hydrogen for a wide range of industries, including automotive, aviation, medical and construction.

Foto: Accesswire

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Spencer provides a timeline of the Company's history, right up to its recent agreement with YA Global Investments to settle a long-standing debenture undertaken by previous management.

"It's really been about 13 years in the making, in many respects," he says, explaining the benefits of such a transaction. "The great news for investors is: that's it. This isn't a long-term debenture they have to contend with anymore."

From here, says Spencer, CoroWare enjoys a strengthened balance sheet that propels the Company's near-term operational goals, such as building its research and development team and getting qualified for a Reg A offering.

CoroWare can also advance on the build-out of its extraction technology. Spencer notes the abundance of organic waste, particularly plastic, and how its conversion into high-value carbon and hydrogen products is applicable to large, lucrative industries.

"The benefit of this solution," he says, "is that we're starting with a plentiful waste product and we are turning that into products that are going to be used in the hydrogen industry, as well as the electric vehicle industry."

"One of the things I look forward to doing is bringing some new opportunities by partnering with other waste management companies so that we can take plastic waste - some of it being recycled, some of it not, because some of the recycling centers don't take plastics of various kinds - and be able to take those kinds of plastics and turn them into an economic opportunity for CoroWare and actually even other recycling company or waste management companies."

Seite 1 von 2
CoroWare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORRECTION: CoroWare CEO Discusses Revitalized Business Strategy in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com This press release serves as a correction to a previous release, published on 7/23/2021 at 8 AM EST. References to third-party companies have been removed in this updated article.AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hannover House Expands Production and Financing Opportunities in Oklahoma as Natural Extension to ...
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Appointment of Business Advisor & Board Observer
Alliance of SUIC Midas and Suntech Unveil A New Marketing Plan To Create Added Value. Suntech ...
Enzolytics Announces the Appointment of Steve Sharabura as President of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary ...
Erin Ventures Receives Shareholder Consent to Proceed with Strategic Partnership on its Boron ...
Avidian Gold Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders
TDG Gold Corp. Commences Drilling at the Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia
MorphoSys AG to Update Financial Guidance for 2021 and Reduce Financial Liabilities
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
AmmPower Corp. Signs MOU to Provide Green Ammonia Energy Solutions to Porto Central in Brazil, ...
Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21CoroWare CEO Discusses Revitalized Business Strategy in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com
Accesswire | Analysen