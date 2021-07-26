CORRECTION: CoroWare CEO Discusses Revitalized Business Strategy in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

This press release serves as a correction to a previous release, published on 7/23/2021 at 8 AM EST. References to third-party companies have been removed in this updated article.AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Lloyd Spencer, CEO of CoroWare Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI) ('the Company'), to discuss the Company's current operations and a recent agreement that serves as a powerful catalyst for its new business model.

Founded in 2000, CoroWare is venturing into the vast resource reclamation space, backed by a team of tenured scientists in the UK. The Company is focused on implementing technology that converts organic waste materials into higher-value products like carbon nanotubes and hydrogen for a wide range of industries, including automotive, aviation, medical and construction.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Spencer provides a timeline of the Company's history, right up to its recent agreement with YA Global Investments to settle a long-standing debenture undertaken by previous management.

"It's really been about 13 years in the making, in many respects," he says, explaining the benefits of such a transaction. "The great news for investors is: that's it. This isn't a long-term debenture they have to contend with anymore."

From here, says Spencer, CoroWare enjoys a strengthened balance sheet that propels the Company's near-term operational goals, such as building its research and development team and getting qualified for a Reg A offering.

CoroWare can also advance on the build-out of its extraction technology. Spencer notes the abundance of organic waste, particularly plastic, and how its conversion into high-value carbon and hydrogen products is applicable to large, lucrative industries.

"The benefit of this solution," he says, "is that we're starting with a plentiful waste product and we are turning that into products that are going to be used in the hydrogen industry, as well as the electric vehicle industry."

"One of the things I look forward to doing is bringing some new opportunities by partnering with other waste management companies so that we can take plastic waste - some of it being recycled, some of it not, because some of the recycling centers don't take plastics of various kinds - and be able to take those kinds of plastics and turn them into an economic opportunity for CoroWare and actually even other recycling company or waste management companies."