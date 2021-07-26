AmmPower Corp. Signs MOU to Provide Green Ammonia Energy Solutions to Porto Central in Brazil, Brazil's Newest Deep-Water Port, Located in the South of State of Espírito Santo Near State Border With Rio de Janeiro

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that is has entered into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Porto Central, located in the State …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that is has entered into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Porto Central, located in the State of Espírito Santo, near the state border with Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, for the development of a green ammonia production facility, storage and distribution. Porto Central is being developed as a new deep-water multipurpose industrial port complex, with access to highways, future railways, and other infrastructure. Currently in development, Porto Central will accommodate different types of terminals and industries that will efficiently serve strategic economic sectors, such as oil & gas, energy generation, offshore support, agriculture, mining, container, general cargo and industries, serving an extensive hinterland in Brazil, as well as enable shipping routes around the world.

AmmPower will deliver its unique green ammonia technology, to help with port energy solutions, including the production of green ammonia fuel to be used for shipping. Porto Central, through its liquid bulk terminal known as "Porto Central Energy Terminal", will allow AmmPower to move clean hydrogen and ammonia throughout the region where necessary. Porto Central will also serve as an energy hub, and will work with AmmPower to deliver energy and power to the national grid, as well as internationally.

Porto Central is strategically located at the centre of the Brazilian east coast in the Southeast Region of Brazil, which represents over 65% of the country's total GDP, near to the strongest production center and with a market of over 100 million consumers. AmmPower will be able to supply ammonia for a variety of uses, including energy infrastructure, the movement of Hydrogen, fuel for the marine industry, and fertilizer for Brazil's huge agricultural requirements. Currently Brazil imports 90% of its fertilizer, and AmmPower seeks to help create increased self-sufficiency in the agricultural space and food industry.

Dr. Gary Benninger, AmmPower CEO, states, "This is an incredible step forward for AmmPower to be able to work with Porto Central to create one of the leading clean energy ports in the world. AmmPower's technology will allow Porto Central to use green hydrogen and ammonia as fuel for the large ships at its port, as well as the small tugboats and other machinery at site. Furthermore, the ability to help provide clean power to Brazil's national grid, and produce clean fertilizer for their large population presents a huge opportunity."