OPTEC International Announces Joint Venture With Solteir Mining to Provide Solar Powered Generator Solutions for Bitcoin Mining

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI):

Following the recent mining disruption in Miami, Bitcoin Mining Firm, Solteir and its Co-founders Jesse Fastenberg and Andrew Insignares have officially announced their renewable energy mining partnership with OPTEC International. The pilot program will use OPTEC's Solar Paneled Generators to mine Bitcoin at Solteir's current mining facility in Bradford County, Pennsylvania and is expected to start by early Fall, 2021. Following the inaugural program, the two companies expect to move solar mining operations to Carlsbad into one of OPTEC's secured warehouse and distribution facilities, where they plan to scale the operations exponentially. OPTEC will be the sole provider of solar powered products to Solteir.

 

The arrangement was brokered by cryptocurrency pioneer, Aleksandr Likhtenstein who was introduced to OPTEC International by WeShield a wholly owned subsidiary of OPTEC.

Solteir is a special purpose data center created by crypto-currency miners for other miners. As a full service, full lifecycle host of ASIC and GPU mining equipment, Solteir provides a low cost managed hosting solution for cryptocurrency miners. With proprietary monitoring software and access to cheap electricity, they are able to provide secure and cost effective ways for miners to achieve higher profits.

WeShield CEO, Michael Sinensky, commented, "From the moment WeShield execs laid eyes on OPTEC's suite of solar products, we knew there was a huge opportunity to utilize OPTEC solar generators to mine Bitcoin and put less environmental stress on the planet. This deal will allow us to dip our toes into a huge ocean of possibilities in this fast growing and essential renewable energy sector."

Solteir Cofounder, Jesse Fastenberg, commented, "We are very excited to be announcing our pilot solar partnership with OPTEC International. At this year's annual Mining Disrupt Conference in Miami, there were so many conversations about mining with cleaner renewable energy and our responsibility to do so for the betterment of society. We look forward to a long term and successful solar powered Bitcoin mining partnership with OPTEC."

About WeShield

WeShield is deeply ingrained in the Wholesale Medical sector supplying PPE safety products to customers including GAP, Caesars Entertainment, Hard Rock, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), NYC Housing Authority (NYCHA), Concordance, Henry Schein, Medline, and more. This AI driven MedTech company is on track for substantial growth. WeShield is a wholly owned subsidiary of OPTEC after being recently acquired for $70 million in cash and stock. The company has audited financials of $59 million in revenue for 2020 and projects an additional $100 million in 2021. www.weshield.us

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Solar Powered Off-Grid Led lighting & Power generation equipment, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'foresees,' 'forecasts,' 'estimates' or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

